15 Pretty Plants That Will Thrive in Seaside Gardens

Native to North America, this ornamental grass thrives just about anywhere you plant it (even in shade). Plus its name is a big clue that it works well as a coastal plant. Sea oats bears unique seed plumes that seem to dance in the breeze and attractive bronze foliage in fall.

Test Garden Tip: Sea oats can be an aggressive spreader in the garden; prevent reseeding by cutting off seed stalks in late summer.

Name: Chasmanthium latifolium

Size: To 5 feet tall and 30 inches wide

Light: Full sun to part shade

Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil. Drought tolerant once established

Zones: 4-8

