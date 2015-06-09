10 Tough Groundcovers That Can Solve Your Worst Landscaping Problems

Sedum

You may already grow tall sedums. But did you know many wonderful creeping types form thick mats only 3 inches tall? With succulent leaves and stems, these sedums can thrive in low-water situations, and they bloom in shades of white, pink, red, purple, yellow, or orange, depending on the variety. Sedums are prized for use in green roofs and living walls because they are so adaptable.

Growing Conditions: Full sun or part shade in well-drained soil

Size: Up to 12 inches tall, depending on variety

Zones: 3-10

