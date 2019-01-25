Perennials

Returning year after year, perennial plants are a great investment in your garden. We'll help you find the best perennials to grow to have a beautiful yard nearly year-round.
Succulents vs. Cacti: What’s the Difference?

With low-maintenance, indoor-appropriate plants like succulents and cacti trending hard, many people don’t realize that the two are in fact members of the same family.
Your Guide to Growing Succulents from Seeds

With more than 2,000 species of succulents and cacti suitable for decor, it’s worth your time and effort to try growing them from seeds. This allows you to experiment with combinations without going broke.
The Way That This Sensitive Plant Defends Itself Is SO Crazy

You won't believe what this plant does when you touch it.
Pampas Grass Is the New Natural Home Decor Item We're Loving

The feather plumes of this ornamental grass make a soft statement in the home. Join our obsession with this versatile plant.
Learn How to Care for Outdoor Ferns With This Guide

Creating your own fernery is rewarding, low-maintenance, and simple to accomplish. Here's everything you need to know about planting and caring for ferns.
Plant Lovers Are Taking On a Succulent Instagram Challenge

Join fellow succulent enthusiasts in this new Instagram challenge! This creative succulent arrangement idea will leave you with a houseplant project you'll be proud to share.
Sedum Care Tips and Types to Try in Your Garden

Sedum is one of the most versatile garden plants out there and has the added bonus of being drought-tolerant. Here's everything you need to know about growing sedum.
This Is the Best Hostess Gift at Trader Joe's—and It's Only $2.99

Sold.
5 Tips for Growing Hardy Mums That Will Bloom Year After Year

Stunning Types of Mums to Brighten Your Fall Garden

When You Should Set Out Your Mums

All About Peonies

These Succulents Look Like Jumping Dolphins

The leaves of these cute plants look just like marine critters.

How to Make an Adorable Broken Pot Fairy Garden in 4 Easy Steps

Easy
Top 5 Power Perennials from the BHG Test Garden

Perennials the Test Garden Loves

Easy Ornamental Grasses

How to Plant Spring Bulbs in the Fall Like a Pro

Fall-Blooming Perennials

5 Ways to Landscape with Ornamental Grass

The 15 Most Underused Perennials

6 Long-Blooming Perennials

Best Ferns for Your Garden

Shade Flowers That Will Make You Forget the Lack of Sun

23 Top Ornamental Grasses

26 Best Perennial Varieties for Your Garden

Top New Perennials for 2016

Perennial Planting Guide

Staking and Training Perennials

Problem-Solving Perennials for Tough Gardens

Ornamental Grass 101

Hellebore

Power Perennials: Plants That Thrive No Matter What

Perennial Problem-Solvers

Choosing the Right Perennials

Must-Grow New Perennials for 2013

Dividing and Transplanting Oriental Poppies

Why are the Buds Falling Off My Hibiscus?

