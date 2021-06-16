A New Survey Reveals the Most Popular Flowers Grown in Each State

About 40 years ago, my parents moved into their current house, and my mom told my dad that her favorite flower is the daffodil. So, of course, he planted bulbs upon bulbs of several varieties all around their house, and every year, right around my mom's birthday in early spring, their garden is filled with shades of yellow, orange, and white. I love daffodils, too, but I'm more fond of colorful roses or petal-packed peonies. Well, it turns out people's preferences in their blooms can be just as different as how they take their cup of coffee, and a recent survey showcases exactly that; Spring Hill Nurseries, an online plant shop, just revealed the most common flower grown in every state.