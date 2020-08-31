Make Sure You Include These Long-Lasting Cut Flowers in All of Your Arrangements

It’s happened to all of us: You spend time picking out a beautiful bouquet to bring home, or you snip a few flowers from your garden to display in a vase, but after just a few days, they’ve all started to droop and lose petals. There are a few different tips you can follow to make flowers last longer (I’m guilty of forgetting to change out the water in the vase every day), but some flowers just naturally won’t last more than a few days. If you’re tired of being disappointed by arrangements that wilt after just a few days, the next time you’re picking out flowers, look for these blooms that will survive the longest in a vase.