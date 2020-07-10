5 Facts About Lavender That Will Make You Love this Fragrant Herb Even More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With its strong, refreshing fragrance and vibrantly colored flowers, lavender is among the most easily recognizable plants around. It's also one of the most versatile herbs you can grow because it has a whole bunch of medicinal, aesthetic, and culinary purposes. For example, its scent has a calming effect on humans, so lavender is used in all kinds of stress-relieving items like bubble bath, candles, and eye pillows. Even if you regularly enjoy products like these or have grown the plant in your garden before, you might not realize how amazing this herb really is. These lavender facts will make you appreciate this gorgeous and useful plant even more!

Image zoom 'Betty's Blue', a variety of English lavender, fills gardens with stunning, deep purple blooms in summer. Laurie Black

1. Lavender Has Many Uses

2. It Has Ancient Roots

3. It’s Highly Symbolic

Lavender is commonly associated with purity, devotion, serenity, and calmness. These themes are often related to the ways lavender is used. Calmness and serenity point toward lavender's uses in aiding sleep and easing anxiety. Purity is shown through lavender's use throughout history in cleaning and its associations with cleanliness. Lavender has also been used to symbolize devotion, which makes it a popular choice for flower arrangements and wedding bouquets.

Image zoom 'Curly Top' Spanish lavender has clusters of dark purple flowers topped with lighter, pinkish-purple bracts. Laurie Black

4. There Are Hundreds of Varieties

When you think of lavender, common or English lavender likely comes to mind because it's the one usually shown on products or grown in picturesque lavender fields. However, according to the U.S. Lavender Growers Association, there are over 45 species of lavender and more than 450 different varieties. These include French, Portuguese, and fringed lavender. Heat tolerance, cold hardiness, size, and blooms vary quite a bit between them, so make sure to research which ones will grow best in your region and garden situation.

Image zoom 'Melissa' is a variety of English lavender with pale pink, almost white blooms. Laurie Black

5. Lavender Comes in Multiple Colors