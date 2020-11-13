Waxed Amaryllis Bulbs Make Easy (and Pretty) Holiday Centerpieces

Wax Amaryllises are super easy to grow, and the result is stunning as the bulb blooms a few flowers. They take about four to six weeks to blossom, so you'll want to order them now to have them ready by Christmas. Pair a single bulb with a few other festive items as a centerpiece, or buy a few (maybe with different wax colors) and display them as they come. However you decided to arrange them, your wax Amarylisses are sure to impress.