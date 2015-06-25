Paperwhites Are an Easy Way to Brighten Up Your Home This Winter—Here's How

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Adding sprays of cheerful flowers and spicy floral fragrance to your home in winter is as easy as planting a few paperwhite bulbs in a pot. Growing bulbs indoors is called forcing, because you get them to bloom out of their natural season by keeping them in cold temperatures until you're ready for them to grow. But paperwhites are so easy that there's no "force" involved; they don't need (or want) to be pre-chilled. Just choose a container, lay the bulbs on top of pretty stones or plant them in soil, add water, and you’ll have elegant blooms in 4 to 6 weeks. These bulbs grow so fast that you'll be able to notice their daily progress (kids really enjoy watching these plants develop). And once the flowers open, they'll last about 2 weeks. Here's what you need to know to get the most of your paperwhites.

Paperwhites Are a Kind of Daffodil

If you planted some yellow daffodil bulbs this fall, the closely related paperwhite bulbs will look familiar. The daffodils you grow near your mailbox are narcissus and so are paperwhites, which are botanically known as Narcissus tazetta papyraceous. This group of narcissus has tall stems and tiny, star-shape flowers. Paperwhites are native to very warm climates in southern France and southern Spain, so they don’t need any chill time at all before they grow indoors.

How to Plant Paperwhite Bulbs

The goal is a good show of flowers so pack the paperwhite bulbs ($10, The Home Depot) snugly into the pot you've selected. Each bulb will give you about 20 to 60 small flowers. Paperwhites don't actually need any soil to grow, just a little water, so you can use decorative shallow dishes or trays that are at least 4 inches deep. Fill them with 2-3 inches of stones, pebbles, or glass marbles ($6, Etsy) then nestle in the bulbs, pointy sides up, and add water to just touch the bottom of the dried roots but not the bulb itself. The roots will reach down into the water. If the bulbs sit in water, they will rot. Check the water level each day and top it up so the roots can reach the moisture at all times.

Watering paperwhites is easier to manage when you plant them in potting soil ($5, The Home Depot) in a container with a drainage hole. Start with a few inches of soil, then tuck in the bulbs and add soil up to the top third of the bulbs. Water to keep the soil moist but not soggy.

As soon as you have the bulbs planted and watered, stash them in a cool room (55 to 65 degrees) for 1 to 2 weeks. They don't need light at this point, but once you see some green growth, it's time to bring them into a warmer, well lit location.

How to Care for Paperwhites

Paperwhites that have started to grow need bright light, but the flowers will last longer if the plants stay around 65 degrees. Ideal locations in your house could be a cool windowsill with indirect light or a tabletop near a sunny window. Avoid a southern window with the sun streaming in all afternoon. Remember to check the water daily if you've planted them on stones, and every other day if they're planted in soil.

Why You Should Give Paperwhites Alcohol

Paperwhites are notorious for flopping over once they reach their full height of about 16-18 inches tall. That’s why you'll often see them supported with slim stakes and twine, or a metal ring around the foliage. Another way to hold up the stems is to grow them on stones at the bottom of a tall glass vase ($6, Bed Bath & Beyond) or even a large canning jar.

Another way to keep your paperwhites upright is giving them a shot of hard liquor. Research confirms that paperwhites growing on pebbles have shorter, sturdier stems when watered with some 80 proof liquor (which is 40% alcohol) mixed in their water. Stems will be at least one-third shorter but the flowers will stay the same size. Here’s how to do it: mix up one part any hard liquor (vodka is cheapest) with 7 parts water for a 5% alcohol solution. Start the bulbs with plain water and after they begin to sprout leaves and stems, replace the water with the alcohol mixture. Theoretically, the alcohol reduces the amount of water the plants receive, stunting their growth.

How Long Do Paperwhites Last?

Paperwhites will bloom for about 2 weeks. After that, snip off the faded flowers and either enjoy the green leaves as a houseplant for a few more weeks or drop the bulbs and leaves in the compost pile. These are not bulbs to keep around and try to get them to rebloom; it can take several years of pampering for that to happen.

Best Paperwhite Varieties to Grow

There are a few different varieties that offer varying scents, colors, and sizes. Note that the newer paperwhite varieties often have softer fragrances if you find the standard ones too strong. Some also have thicker stems so are less likely to flop.

Classic Paperwhites

Ziva is the one you’ll find at all the garden centers and in pre-packaged kits. It’s robust at 16-18 inches tall with bright white flowers, strong fragrance, and fast growth.

is the one you’ll find at all the garden centers and in pre-packaged kits. It’s robust at 16-18 inches tall with bright white flowers, strong fragrance, and fast growth. Grand Soleil d’Or brings sunshine into the room with its orange cup, yellow petals, and bold fragrance.

