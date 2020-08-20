The Best Bulbs to Plant in Fall to Help Pollinators Come Springtime

When spring finally arrives each year, I often feel starved for colorful flowers. And that's also how many hungry pollinators like bumblebees and honeybees feel. As temperatures warm, they need nectar from flowers to fuel them. Some of the earliest (and easiest!) flowers you can grow come from bulbs that you need to plant in the fall. These bulbs require the chill of winter in order to produce flowers in spring. According to Flowerbulbs.com, an educational resource for all things bulb-related, you can have something in bloom from earliest spring all the way into summer by choosing the right mix of species. Then you'll have cheerful color to chase away the winter blues, while also serving up some essential nectar and pollen for your local pollinators.