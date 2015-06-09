12 Beautiful Bulbs Deer and Rabbits Don't Eat

With its large flower spikes and sweet fragrance, hyacinth is one of the most eye-catching spring bulbs you can plant. Its strong scent seems to be what makes it unappealing to deer and rabbits, though. Plus, the bulbs themselves are poisonous to squirrels and other bulb-eaters, who will avoid digging them up. The flowers come in a variety of colors from blue pink, and purples to yellow, cream, and white.

Name: Hyacinthus orientalis

Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil

Size: Up to 12 inches tall

Zones: 4-8

