16 of the Prettiest Allium Varieties to Plant in Your Garden
Purple Sensation Allium
This allium variety is a showstopper, thanks to its 4- to 5-inch-wide globes of vivid violet-purple flowers that grow on 24- to 30-inch stalks. Plant the bulbs in the fall and they'll come back year after year.
Name: Allium 'Purple Sensation'
Bloom Season: Late spring to early summer
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade in well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: 'Purple Sensation' Allium, ($15, White Flower Farm)
Blue Allium
This smaller ornamental onion offers sky-blue blooms in a 1-inch-wide, ball-like flower cluster. Plant the bulbs 2-4 inches deep in the fall in beds and borders, rock gardens, and meadows.
Name: Allium caeruleum
Bloom Season: Late spring to early summer
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 2 feet tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: 20 Blue Allium Bulbs, ($18, Eden Brothers)
Chives
Easily grown from seed and popular in the kitchen for their mild onion flavor, chives have tubular, grass-like, dark green leaves which grow in dense clumps. Its clover-like clusters of pale purple flowers add a splash of color to herb gardens, but also look gorgeous grown as an ornamental in borders or container gardens.
Name: Allium schoenoprasum
Bloom Season: Mid to late spring
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 18 inches tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Common Chive Seeds, ($3, Swallowtail Garden Seeds)
Golden Garlic
Commonly known as golden garlic or lily leek, Allium moly really stands out with its yellow-hued blooms. This delicate-looking rock-garden favorite is actually quite tough, tolerating hot, dry conditions well.
Name: Allium moly
Bloom Season: Late spring to early summer
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 15 inches tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Allium moly, ($13, White Flower Farm)
Star of Persia
Commonly called star of Persia, this species produces the largest blooms of any Allium (it can have up to 100 individual flowers packed into one flower head!). The light purple flower heads can reach up to 12 inches in diameter. Plant new bulbs 3-6 inches deep and 10-12 inches apart in fall. It's especially nice as a fresh cut or dried flower.
Name: Allium cristophii
Bloom Season: Late spring
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 2 feet tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Star of Persia Allium Bulbs, ($10, High Country Gardens)
Globemaster Allium
One of the taller varieties you can find, 'Globemaster' is ornamentally grown for its spring bloom of light purple flower heads that are typically 6-10 inches in diameter. This variety makes an eye-catching accent in the garden as well as a long-lasting cut flower.
Name: Allium 'Globemaster'
Bloom Season: Late spring
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 4 feet tall
Zones: 5-8
Buy It: 'Globemaster' Allium, ($23, White Flower Farm)
Turkistan Onion
Known for having leaves that look as good as it flowers, Turkistan onion is among the shorter ornamental Allium varieties. It works well when planted in groups in rock gardens, border fronts, containers, and window boxes. Its pink flower heads are 3-6 inches across, held above 3-4 inch wide gray-green leaves.
Name: Allium karataviense
Bloom Season: Late spring to early summer
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 1 foot tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Allium karataviense Bulbs, ($5, Brent and Becky's Bulbs)
Pink Lily Leek
Though it is a shorter, smaller Allium, pink lily leek produces eye-catching magenta florets that form a loose flower head. It makes an especially stunning display when planted in masses. Its blooms work well in fresh or dried flower arrangements, too.
Name: Allium oreophilum
Bloom Season: Late spring
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 18 inches tall
Zones: 4-10
Buy It: Allium oreophilum Bulbs, ($6, American Meadows)
Three-cornered Leek
The dainty, drooping white flowers of three-cornered leek form in loose clusters on triangular stalks (hence its common name). It grows well with roses, carrots, beets and chamomile, but it can actually prevent legumes from growing, so steer clear of that pairing.
Name: Allium triquetrum
Bloom Season: Late spring
Growing Conditions: Sun or shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 18 inches tall
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: Allium triquetrum Bulbs, ($5, Etsy)
Millenium Allium
An especially long-blooming variety, 'Millenium' fills the late-summer garden with light purple color. The 2-inch-wide heads float above a mound of glossy green foliage. It's a reliable accent plant for mixed borders and cottage gardens.
Name: Allium 'Millenium'
Bloom Season: Late summer
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 1 foot tall
Zones: 5-8
Buy It: 'Millenium' Allium, ($17, Bluestone Perennials)
Garlic Chives
If you're looking for an edible white allium, you've found it. Also called Chinese chives, garlic chives bloom from late summer into fall and produce 2-inch wide clusters of white flowers. Be sure to deadhead the flowers before they set seeds to prevent the sprouting of unwanted seedlings throughout the garden.
Name: Allium tuberosum
Bloom Season: Late summer
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 18 inches tall
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Garlic Chives, ($6, Mountain Valley Growers)
Drumstick Allium
Also known as round-headed leek, this Allium species produces cute, reddish-purple egg-shape flower heads. Each flower head comprises a tight cluster of tiny florets that emerge deep green but mature (top to bottom) to rose-purple. It's best grown in large groups in rock gardens, beds and borders, and open woodland areas, but it also grows well in containers.
Name: Allium sphaerocephalon
Bloom Season: Early to midsummer
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-10
Buy It: Drumstick Allium Bulbs, ($7, Breck's)
Hair Allium
Love it or hate it, this Allium variety is definitely unique. 'Hair' produces blooms with purple centers that have green hair-like extensions. Its unusual appearance adds unique texture to beds and borders, and no doubt will be a conversation starter!
Name: Allium vineale 'Hair'
Bloom Season: Late spring
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 2 feet tall
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: 'Hair' Allium Bulbs, ($12, Breck's)
Persian Flowering Onion
One of the most common species of Allium, Persian flowering onion produces a 4-5 inch diameter ball of vivid violet-purple flowers. Plant the bulbs 6-8 inches deep and about 8 inches apart in the fall. This long-lasting variety attracts pollinators and is deer- and rodent-resistant.
Name: Allium aflatunense
Bloom Season: Late spring or early summer
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Allium aflatunense Bulbs, ($17, Eden Brothers)
Mount Everest Allium
As majestic as its namesake, 'Mount Everest' offers 6-inch wide heads of bright white flowers on tall stems. Plant at least 10-15 bulbs in a group for the best visual impact. It mixes beautifully with other late spring blooming flowers such as delphiniums, peonies, or irises.
Name: Allium 'Mount Everest'
Bloom Season: Late spring or early summer
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Allium 'Mount Everest' Bulbs, ($21, White Flower Farm)
Nectaroscordum
Though technically not an allium, this close relative is often sold as one. Nectaroscordum siculum, commonly known as Sicilian honey garlic, blooms with bell-shaped flowers with reddish-purple markings. The seed heads dry well and can be used in dried flower arrangements.
Name: Nectaroscordum siculum
Bloom Season: Late spring
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 4 feet tall
Zones: 5-10
Buy It: Sicilian Honey Garlic Bulbs, ($7, High Country Gardens)