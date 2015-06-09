12 Gorgeous Annuals That Thrive in the Shade

One of the most popular plants for shady areas, impatiens bloom constantly from spring to fall, offer flowers in just about every color, and couldn't be easier to grow. Look for New Guinea impatiens, which produce larger blossoms and stockier stems; double impatiens, which feature petal-filled, roselike shade flowers; or mini impatiens, which cover themselves in small blooms.

Light: Shade or part sun.

Water: Plant in rich, well-drained soil (impatiens won't survive drought, so give them extra water during dry spells).

Size: Up to 3 feet tall.

Hardiness Zones: 10-11

