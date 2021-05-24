Superbells Lemon Slice Calibrachoa Is the Splash of Sunny Color Your Containers Need

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As refreshing as its namesake, Superbells Lemon Slice is a gorgeous variety of calibrachoa that will add eye-catching color to a sunny, summer container garden. This annual's unique blooms feature a pinwheel pattern of alternating slices of yellow and white. It's a must-have plant for your patio containers and hanging baskets, either on its own or mixed with other colorful plants. It will go nonstop from spring to frost, producing hundreds of 1-inch wide flowers that resemble small petunias. Plus, Superbells Lemon Slice is disease resistant, heat tolerant, and doesn't require deadheading.

Lemon Slice Superbells Calibrachoa in a white planter outside Credit: Courtesy of The Home Depot

A top-selling calibrachoa variety from Proven Winners, Superbells Lemon Slice grows vigorously as a spiller in containers and will even trail over the edges of baskets and containers up to two feet by the end of the season. An award-winner in 27 plant trials around the country, this long-blooming calibrachoa's superior performance is practically guaranteed, so you should have no trouble growing it. Its tubular-shaped flowers also attract hummingbirds and butterflies.

How to Grow Superbells Lemon Slice Calibrachoa Hybrid

Calibrachoas are easiest to grow in containers filled with a high-quality potting mix. Overall, these beauties are low-maintenance; just make sure they get at least six hours of direct sunlight per day and allow the top of the soil to dry between waterings. If the plant's roots are kept too wet, it could develop root rot disease.