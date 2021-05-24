Superbells Lemon Slice Calibrachoa Is the Splash of Sunny Color Your Containers Need
Punch up your porch pots with this top-performing annual.
As refreshing as its namesake, Superbells Lemon Slice is a gorgeous variety of calibrachoa that will add eye-catching color to a sunny, summer container garden. This annual's unique blooms feature a pinwheel pattern of alternating slices of yellow and white. It's a must-have plant for your patio containers and hanging baskets, either on its own or mixed with other colorful plants. It will go nonstop from spring to frost, producing hundreds of 1-inch wide flowers that resemble small petunias. Plus, Superbells Lemon Slice is disease resistant, heat tolerant, and doesn't require deadheading.
Buy It: Grande Superbells Lemon Slice ($37, The Home Depot)
A top-selling calibrachoa variety from Proven Winners, Superbells Lemon Slice grows vigorously as a spiller in containers and will even trail over the edges of baskets and containers up to two feet by the end of the season. An award-winner in 27 plant trials around the country, this long-blooming calibrachoa's superior performance is practically guaranteed, so you should have no trouble growing it. Its tubular-shaped flowers also attract hummingbirds and butterflies.
How to Grow Superbells Lemon Slice Calibrachoa Hybrid
Calibrachoas are easiest to grow in containers filled with a high-quality potting mix. Overall, these beauties are low-maintenance; just make sure they get at least six hours of direct sunlight per day and allow the top of the soil to dry between waterings. If the plant's roots are kept too wet, it could develop root rot disease.
To keep the blooms looking their best, use an all-purpose liquid fertilizer about once a month. While no deadheading is needed, you can give the plants an overall trim with a pair of pruning shears to stimulate new growth and flowering in late summer. Beyond that, let them grow and dazzle your front entry or patio with their striking beauty.
Comments