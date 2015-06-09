10 of the Best Annuals to Grow in Your Cutting Garden
Ageratum
Clusters of small, fluffy blooms in white, blue, or lavender appear on ageratum from early summer through fall. Varieties range in height from 6 to 30 inches tall. Taller varieties are the best for cut flowers, because you can cut the stems to the height you want in your vase. This annual also grows well in containers, and benefits from regular doses of general-purpose fertilizer.
Light: Full sun to part shade
Water: Moist, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 30 inches tall
Buy It: 5,000 Ageratum Seeds, ($7, Amazon)
Calendula
Excellent for both containers and beds and borders, calendula is an easy-to-grow, classic annual that produces 2- to 4-inch-wide, daisylike flowers on sturdy branched stems. Calendula does best in cool conditions, and will produce even more flowers if you deadhead the plant regularly.
Light: Full sun to part shade
Water: Moist, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 2 feet tall
Buy It: Pacific Beauty Mix Calendula Seeds, ($3, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds)
Bachelor's Button
An old-fashioned favorite annual in cottage gardens, bachelor's button is easy to grow and adaptable, producing beautiful, frilly, single, semidouble, and double blooms in white, blue, pink, or purple. Blooming in early summer to midsummer and intermittently to early frost, it is excellent for cutting and drying.
Light: Full sun to part shade
Water: Moist, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 2 feet tall
Buy It: 'Florist Blue Boy' Bachelor's Button Seeds, ($5, Johnny's Selected Seeds)
Larkspur
Featuring tall stems of spurred flowers, larkspur is an annual cousin of the magnificent perennial delphinium. The blue, white, lilac, pink, or peach flowers have a light scent and are held above a mass of lacy, dark green foliage. They're wonderful as cut flowers, and their height makes them a good choice for the back of a garden or along fences and walls.
Light: Full sun to part shade
Water: Moist, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 4 feet tall
Buy It: Rocket Larkspur Seed Mix, ($13, Amazon)
Pinks
The genus Dianthus includes both annual and perennial plants, grown for their pink, white, or red spicy fragrant flowers and their often-evergreen clumps or mats of gray-blue, grassy leaves. Taller annual varieties such as 'Ideal Violet' are excellent for cutting.
Light: Full sun to part shade
Water: Moist, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 12 inches tall
Buy It: Dianthus Ideal Series Violet Picotee Seeds, ($4, Pace Seeds)
Gladiolus
These tender bulbs are planted starting in spring, then every few weeks to ensure continuous bloom. An elegant plant, gladiolus produces tall spikes crowded with ruffled flowers that face the same direction and open from the bottom of the stem up. In cold climates, the bulbs (technically called corms) must be dug up and stored in a cool location that will not freeze.
Light: Full sun
Water: Moist, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 6 feet tall
Buy It: 20 Mixed Gladiolus Bulbs, ($14, Amazon)
Sunflower
Annual sunflowers are a cheerful must-have annual. This native plant is grown for its beautiful flowers and edible seeds. While the most recognizable sunflower has a ring of golden yellow petals around a huge brown center on a very tall stalk, many more subtle varieties have been developed that vary in both size and color, including white, orange, and deep red varieties.
Light: Full sun
Water: Moist, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 7 feet tall
Buy It: 'Domino' Sunflower Seeds, ($9, American Meadows)
Sweet Pea
Prized for their pretty, intensely fragrant flowers, most sweet peas are grown as cool-season annual vines, reaching 4 to 6 feet tall, but some are bushy 1- to 3-foot-tall dwarfs. All produce lovely clusters of 1-inch long, pea-type flowers in white, light orange, yellow, lavender, blue, red, purple; some produce bicolor flowers. Longer-stemmed types are classic cut flowers.
Light: Full sun
Water: Moist, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 6 feet tall
Buy It: Sweet Pea Seeds, ($7, Burpee)
Stock
A garden cool-season annual that produces blooms with a strong, sweet-and-spicy scent, stock make an excellent cut flower. Double flower types form solid spires of blossoms while single forms are wispy. The tall column types are usually available only as cut flowers from florists and need five months of temperatures below 65°F. Dwarf types grow just 8 to 15 inches and tend to be more heat-tolerant.
Light: Full sun to part shade
Water: Moist, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 3 feet tall
Buy It: Packet of Stock Seeds, ($4, Plant World Seeds)
Zinnia
A snap to start from seed and not fussy about growing conditions, zinnias have been a garden favorite for generations. Their bright colors work perfectly for creating cheerful, late-summer bouquets.
Light: Full sun
Water: Moist, well-drained soil
Size: Up to 4 feet tall
Buy It: Mixed Giant Flowered Zinnia Seeds, ($5, Burpee)