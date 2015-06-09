Clusters of small, fluffy blooms in white, blue, or lavender appear on ageratum from early summer through fall. Varieties range in height from 6 to 30 inches tall. Taller varieties are the best for cut flowers, because you can cut the stems to the height you want in your vase. This annual also grows well in containers, and benefits from regular doses of general-purpose fertilizer.

Light: Full sun to part shade

Water: Moist, well-drained soil

Size: Up to 30 inches tall

Buy It: 5,000 Ageratum Seeds, ($7, Amazon)