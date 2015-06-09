7 of the Most Fragrant Annual Flowers to Fill Your Garden With Sweet Scents

Two types of flowering tobacco, Nicotiana alata and Nicotiana sylvestris, offer fragrance in beds, borders, and containers. Old-fashioned varieties are your best bet; many of the newer hybrid bedding-plant varieties carry little scent. All are relatives of tomatoes and peppers, with white, pink, red, or pale green blooms that offer scent in late afternoon or evening.

Growing Conditions: Full sun or part shade and moist, well-drained soil

Size: Up to 5 feet tall, depending on variety

Buy It: 'Grandiflora' Flowering Tobacco, ($3, Swallowtail Garden Seeds)