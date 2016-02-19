19 Top Annual Plant Pairings For Summer-Long Color
Contrast Light and Dark Colors
The deep, velvety tones of 'Storm Blue' petunia seem to make the clean white flowers of 'Maverick White' geranium really pop out. This easy-to-grow combo makes a bold contrast in both garden beds and container gardens.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil kept evenly moist
Size: ‘Storm Blue’ petunias will grow to 14 inches tall; ‘Maverick White’ geranium will grow up to 16 inches tall
Buy It: ‘Storm Blue’ Petunia Seeds, ($3 for 50, T&T Seeds)
Buy It: ‘Maverick White’ Geranium Seeds, ($4 for 10, Swallowtail Garden Seeds)
Vary Plant Heights
'Angelmist Purple' angelonia has beautiful mauve flower spikes that create the perfect backdrop for more compact 'Orange Profusion' zinnias.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil (but both plants can tolerate drought)
Size: ‘Angelmist Purple’ angelonia grows to 10 inches tall and spreads to 20 inches wide; ‘Orange Profusion’ zinnia matures to 18 inches tall with a one-foot-wide spread
Buy It: ‘Angelmist Spreading Bluebird’ Angelonia Plant, ($11, White Flower Farms)
Buy It: 'Orange Profusion' Zinnia, ($14 for 250 seeds, Harris Seeds)
Use Warm Hues in Hot Spots
'Orange Profusion' zinnias make a first-rate partner for the showy cup-shape flowers of 'Forever Blue' lisianthus. Both plants thrive in sunny spaces all summer long.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil kept evenly moist
Size: ‘Orange Profusion’ zinnia grows to a foot wide and to 18 inches tall; ‘Forever Blue’ lisianthus grows to 10 inches tall with a spread of 8 inches
Buy It: 'Orange Profusion' Zinnia, ($14 for 250 seeds, Harris Seeds)
Buy It: Texas Bluebells Seed Packet, ($6, Native American Seed)
Support Flowers With Pretty Foliage
You don't necessarily have to rely on flowers when thinking up stunning annual plant combinations. Here, 'Orange Profusion' zinnias and the chartreuse foliage of ‘Occold Shield' geranium are a striking combination, even without the geranium's double coral blooms.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil (but both plants can tolerate drought)
Size: ‘Orange Profusion’ zinnia grows to a foot wide and to 18 inches tall; ‘Occold Shield’ geranium gets 15 inches tall and 18 inches wide
Zones: ‘Occold Shield’ geranium can be treated as a perennial in Zones 9-10
Buy It: 'Orange Profusion' Zinnia, ($14 for 250 seeds, Harris Seeds)
Buy It: ‘Occold Shield’ Geranium Rooted Cutting Liner, ($1 Per Plug, North Carolina Farms, Inc.)
Let Silver Shades Shine
Annual licorice vine's silvery foliage makes it a versatile companion for brightly colored blooms. Here, it blends beautifully with the delicate hot pink flowers of 'Profusion Cherry' zinnia.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil (but both plants can tolerate drought)
Size: Annual licorice vine grows to 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide; ‘Profusion Cherry’ zinnia grows to one foot high and 15 inches wide
Buy It: Annual Licorice Vine, ($9, Garden Crossings)
Buy It: 'Profusion Cherry' Zinnia, ($15, Harris Seeds)
Repeat a Similar Shade
Usually, the best annuals to plant together come from the same color family. Take this combination, for example: Rich purple flowers can make any garden shine, especially when complemented with a more soothing tone. Bold 'Purple Wave' petunias make an excellent partner for the softer purple of ageratum's powder-puff blooms.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil kept evenly moist
Size: ‘Purple Wave’ petunias can spread out up to 5 feet; ageratum gets 18 inches wide and 3 feet tall, depending on the variety
Buy It: ‘Purple Wave’ Petunia Seeds, ($5, The Home Depot)
Buy It: 'Blue Horizon' Ageratum, ($8, White Flower Farm)
Add Some Tropical Flair
While using bold colors together often creates an eye-catching scene, you can enhance the effect by choosing plants with a tropical look. Here, the fuzzy, tall blooms of 'Blue Horizon' ageratum set off the hibiscus-like, orange blooms of flowering maple (which is actually perennial in Hardiness Zones 9-11).
Light: Full sun or partial shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil kept evenly moist
Size: ‘Blue Horizon’ ageratum grows to 30 inches tall and 18 inches wide; flowering maple can run up to 10 feet tall and 4 feet wide
Buy It: 'Blue Horizon' Ageratum, ($8, White Flower Farm)
Buy It: Flowering Maple, ($9, Green Acres Nursery & Supply)
Take Advantage of Texture
Melampodium is a top-notch mounding plant with tons of tiny yellow flowers, contrasting nicely with the spiky shape of 'Victoria Blue' salvia. The white blooms of a shrub rose provide a crisp accent to the two annuals.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil (these plants can also tolerate drought)
Size: Melampodium can grow to a foot tall and wide; ‘Victoria Blue’ salvia can grow to 2 feet tall, with a spread of about 18 inches
Buy It: 'Jackpot Gold' Melampodium, ($6 for 50 seeds, Burpee)
Buy It: 'Victoria Blue' Salvia, ($5 for 50 seeds, Jonny's Selected Seeds)
Buy It: ‘Knock Out’ White Shrub Rose Plant, ($35, The Home Depot)
Spread Some Cheer with Yellow Flowers
Yellow is always eye-catching in your garden, and it’s a color that exudes joy. This picture-perfect, low-growing annual plant combination idea features 'Talent Yellow' gazania, Dahlberg daisy and white sweet alyssum.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil kept evenly moist
Size: All three plants grow to a foot wide; 'Talent Yellow' gazania and sweet alyssum can grow to one foot tall and Dahlberg daisy grows to 8 inches tall
Buy It: Yellow Gazania, ($6, Green Acres Nursery & Supply)
Buy It: 'Gold Carpet' Dahlberg Daisy, ($6 for 200 seeds, Under the Sun Seeds)
Buy It: 'Carpet of Snow' Sweet Alyssum, ($5 for 200 seeds, Burpee)
Build Layers of Color
Lots of different colors and textures help make a garden feel more dynamic. Plus, annual flowering plants that reach varying heights can bring extra interest to beds, borders, and containers. Here, 'Victoria Blue' salvia rises above mounds of creamy-white 'Perfume Antique Lime' nicotiana and 'Lemon Gem' marigolds to create a beautiful striped carpet of blooms.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil (these plants can also tolerate drought)
Size: ‘Victoria Blue’ salvia grows 2 feet tall and 18 inches wide; 'Perfume Antique Lime' nicotiana getss 20 inches tall and one foot wide; ‘Lemon Gem’ marigold reaches 10 inches tall with a spread of 8 inches
Buy It: 'Victoria Blue' Salvia, ($5 for 50 seeds, Jonny's Selected Seeds)
Buy It: ‘Lime Green’ Nicotiana, ($3 for 900 seeds, Select Seeds)
Buy It: 'Lemon Gem' Marigold, ($5 for 50 seeds, Johnny's Selected Seeds)
Follow a Theme
Layering works well with annual flowering plants that have similar colors, too. Sun-loving rich-red 'Liberty' snapdragon spires rise above the low-growing 'Fantasy Pink' petunias. Silvery licorice plant is a soothing foil that blends the two annuals together; mix in a few of these for an ideal backdrop.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil kept evenly moist
Size: ‘Liberty’ snapdragon grows to 22 inches tall and 14 inches wide; ‘Fantasy Pink’ petunias grow to a foot tall with a spread of 20 inches; depending on the variety, licorice plant can grow to 3 feet high and 2 feet wide
Buy It: 'Liberty Snapdragon', ($3 for 50 seeds, Swallowtail Garden Seeds)
Buy It: ‘Fantasy Hot Pink’ Petunias Rooted Cutting Liner, ($1 per plug, North Carolina Farms, Inc.)
Buy It: Annual Licorice Vine, ($9, Garden Crossings)
Plant a Multicolored Tapestry
There's a lot going on in this combo. Tall 'Red Hot Sally' salvia creates a bold layer of color and texture over the variegated chartreuse leaves of 'Vancouver Centennial' geranium. It's topped off by a splash of color from fragrant 'Marine' heliotrope.
Light: Full sun or partial shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil kept consistently moist
Size: ‘Red Hot Sally’ salvia and ‘Vancouver Centennial’ geranium grow to one foot tall; ‘Marine’ heliotrope grows to 20 inches tall
Buy It: 'Red Hot Sally' Salvia, ($16, True Leaf Market)
Buy It: ‘Vancouver Centennial’ Geranium Plant, ($12, White Flower Farm)
Buy It: 'Marine' Heliotrope, ($2 for 100 seeds, Park Seed)
Rely on Rosy Hues
Pretty 'Comet Pink' Marguerite daisy (which is hardy in Zones 10-11 but grown as an annual elsewhere) creates a mound of soft pink flowers, right when these brick red snapdragons appear above them.
Light: Full sun or partial shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil kept consistently moist
Size: ‘Comet Pink’ Marguerite daisy grows to 2 feet tall and wide; depending on the variety, snapdragon blooms can reach up to 3 feet tall
Buy It: ‘Grande Bright Lights Pink’ African Daisy Plant, ($35 for 4, The Home Depot)
Buy It: ‘Madame Butterfly’ Snapdragon Mix Plant, ($23 for 3, White Flower Farm)
Make a Statement in Shade
The hot hues of red 'Dragon Wing' begonias look even brighter next to the cool colors of creeping 'Summer Wave Blue' wishbone flowers. Both of these annual plants grow well in shady beds, borders, and containers.
Light: Partial or full shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil kept consistently moist
Size: ‘Dragon Wing’ begonias grow to 18 inches tall and wide; ‘Summer Wave Blue’ wishbone flowers grow to 6 inches tall and one foot wide
Buy It: ‘Dragon Wing’ Begonia Plant, ($35 for 4, The Home Depot)
Buy It: ‘Summer Wave Blue’ Wishbone Flower, ($9, Proven Winners)
Brighten Shady Spots With Whites
When deciding on the best annual shade plants for your garden, you can't go wrong with a luminous, all-white combination. Here, shimmering 'White Christmas' caladiums provide big-leaf texture to the combination of 'Prelude White' begonia and white polka-dot plant.
Light: Partial or full shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil kept consistently moist
Size: ‘White Christmas’ caladium reaches 2 feet high and wide; ‘Prelude White’ begonia grows to 8 inches tall and 6 inches wide; depending on the type, polka-dot plant can reach up to 3 feet tall and wide
Buy It: ‘White Christmas’ Caladium Bulbs, ($17 for 6, The Home Depot)
Buy It: 'Ambassador' White Begonia, ($7 for 500 seeds, Harris Seeds)
Buy It: ‘Grande Hippo White’ Polka-dot Plant, ($35 for 4, The Home Depot)
Make a Serene Shade Garden Bed
Impatiens are some of the best annuals for shady yards. Here, 'Pink Swirl' creates a beautiful contrast with 'Riviera Midnight Blue' lobelia. This combination will entice you to rest beneath your favorite tree while taking in these gorgeous blooms.
Light: Full shade
Water: Plant in well-drained, humus-rich soil kept consistently moist
Size: ‘Pink Swirl’ impatiens grow to 14 inches tall and one foot wide; ‘Riviera Midnight’ lobelia grow to just 8 inches wide and 6 inches tall
Buy It: 'Pink Swirl Impatiens, ($6 for 50 seeds, Pase Seeds)
Buy It: 'Riviera Midnight' Lobelia, ($2 for 50 seeds, Harris Seeds)
Create a Riot of Color
Start with 'Dazzler Blue Pearl' impatiens to add a big dose of color to shady spots. Add to that the colorful flowers of 'Clown Rose' wishbone flower and the rich purple tones of browallia and you've created a combination that will rival any sunny garden for high-impact color.
Light: Full shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil kept consistently moist
Size: ‘Dazzler Blue Pearl’ impatiens grow to one foot tall and spreads 15 inches; ‘Clown Rose’ wishbone flower grows to 8 inches tall and wide; browallia grows to 3 feet tall and one foot wide, depending on the type
Buy It: 'Dazzler Blue Pearl' Impatiens, ($12 for 500 seeds, True Leaf Market)
Buy It: ‘Summer Wave Large Amethyst’ Wishbone Flower, ($9, Proven Winners)
Buy It: ‘Grande Endless Illumination’ Browallia, ($35 for 4, The Home Depot)
Grow a Cool-Color Theme
Dusty miller's silvery foliage sets off almost any other annuals well. Here, it's a perfect pairing for 'Easy Wave Pink' and 'Easy Wave Blue' petunias. Using a cool-color theme is a great way to help your yard look bigger (cool, light colors usually look farther away in a space) and to give visual relief to summer's heat.
Light: Full sun or partial shade
Water: Plant in well-drained, consistently moist soil
Size: Dusty miller grows to 3 feet high and 2 feet wide; ‘Easy Wave Pink’ and ‘Easy Wave Blue’ petunias grow to a foot tall and sprawl to a width of 40 inches
Buy It: ‘Quicksilver’ Dusty Miller, ($16, The Home Depot)
Buy It: ‘Easy Wave Pink Passion’, ($10, White Flower Farm)
Buy It: ‘Easy Wave Blue’ Petunia, ($9 for 50 seeds, Harris Seeds)
Keep the Flowers Coming Through Summer's Heat
The best annuals to plant in full sun are varieties that stand up to heat. For hot and sunny areas, you can't beat a festive combination of 'Victoria Blue' salvia, 'First Kiss Orchid Halo' annual vinca, and white narrow-leaf zinnia. These tough-as-nails plants require almost no maintenance.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: ‘Victoria Blue’ salvia grows to 2 feet tall with a spread of about 18 inches; ‘First Kiss Orchid Halo’ annual vinca grows to 15 inches tall and one foot wide; depending on variety, wide-leaf zinnia typically grows 18 inches tall and 10 inches wide
Buy It: 'Victoria Blue' Salvia, ($5 for 50 seeds, Jonny's Selected Seeds)
Buy It: ‘Mega Bloom Orchid Halo’ Vinca, ($5 for 25 seeds, Harris Seeds)
Buy It: 'Profusion White' Zinnia, ($4 for 25 seeds, Swallowtail Garden Seeds)