19 Top Annual Plant Pairings For Summer-Long Color

The deep, velvety tones of 'Storm Blue' petunia seem to make the clean white flowers of 'Maverick White' geranium really pop out. This easy-to-grow combo makes a bold contrast in both garden beds and container gardens.

Light: Full sun

Water: Plant in well-drained soil kept evenly moist

Size: ‘Storm Blue’ petunias will grow to 14 inches tall; ‘Maverick White’ geranium will grow up to 16 inches tall

Buy It: ‘Storm Blue’ Petunia Seeds, ($3 for 50, T&T Seeds)

Buy It: ‘Maverick White’ Geranium Seeds, ($4 for 10, Swallowtail Garden Seeds)