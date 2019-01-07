Annuals

Annuals are all-stars in the garden: They use their limited bloom time wisely by filling your garden with vigorous growth and outstanding flowers. Nurture your love of annual flowers by building a garden successfully with transplants. Learn more about all-star annuals, as well as new types of annuals that you can rely on for long-lasting color.

Most Recent

Begonia Care Tips and Varieties You Should Try

Begonias are a crowd favorite, and for good reason. These hardy plants have blooms and leaves with varying colors, textures, and sizes, making them work in any garden setting.
6 Tips for Planting a Beautiful Container Garden Every Time

Picture-perfect planters and well-designed containers can be yours when you keep a few simple things in mind. As a bonus, we've also included a few plant combination ideas for sun and shade container gardens to get you started.
Stunning Types of Mums to Brighten Your Fall Garden

Mums are a key element in any fall garden and with their showy colors and unique petals, it’s clear to see why they’re a plant-lover favorite. Chrysanthemum plants require minimal upkeep, last for a long time, and thrive in container gardens. Browse these stunning and rare varieties of mums, available at Kings Mums.
When You Should Set Out Your Mums

Potted chrysanthemums often appear for sale at your local garden center or grocery store long before summer is over. But should you buy them yet? Find out the optimal time to set out mums to prolong their seasonal blooms.
Tropical Container Gardens

Celebrate hot weather with the bold, graphic foliage of plants from the tropics. Try one of our nine favorite tropical container combinations, or create your own.
Heat-Tolerant Annuals That Bloom All Summer Long

These annuals make gardening in the heat anything but impossible. And they'll bloom throughout the entire season!
More Annuals

Deer-Resistant Annuals

These colorful deer-resistant annuals are easy to grow in gardens and containers.
5 Container Annuals You Can't Kill

Are you looking for a pretty container plant, but don't want to have to pamper it? Take some suggestions from our 2016 issue of Green Side Up with a selection of container annuals that will look beautiful—no matter what.
Everything You Need to Know About Amaranthus

Our Favorite Fall Annuals

7 Secrets to Overwintering Tropical Plants

Amazing New Annuals for 2016

Yellow Leaves on Vincas

I recently planted quite a few Vinca plants. They are in full sun, good soil, and mulched. I fertilized them when they were planted. The leaves are turning yellow on quite a few of the plants. What could be causing this?

All Annuals

The 10 Prettiest Cut Flowers You Can Grow

New Annual Flowers For 2014

Easy Annual Gardens with Punch

Top New Blue, Pink, and Purple Annuals for 2013

Creative Ideas for Decorating with Mums Outdoors

The Best Annual Vines for Your Garden

Top Annual Plant Pairings

Annuals in the Landscape

How to Select and Grow Pansies

How to Dry Annual Flowers

Plant an Annuals Border

20 Underused Annuals

How Often Should I Fertilize My Flower Beds?

Honeywort

Heliotrope

Spider Flower

Solanum

Moonflower

Nasturtium

Mexican Sunflower

Moss rose

Coleus, sun-loving with splotched leaf

Coleus, sun-loving trailing

Coleus, sun-loving with solid leaf color

Creeping Zinnia

