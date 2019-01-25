Flowers

Garden flowers come in all colors, shapes, and sizes. Whether you prefer popular blooms or want something unusual to add interest to your garden, we have inspiration and advice for you. Every gardener can benefit from our tips to grow picture-perfect flowers.

5 Fascinating Facts About Amaryllis You Probably Didn't Know

The size of the bulb makes a difference and some of them don't need any water to bloom.
5 Things You Never Knew About Sunflowers

Sunflowers are one of the most instantly recognizable blooms—but there's more to these classic flowers than meets the eye. We've rounded up some of the most interesting facts about these native plants.
Grow Antique Roses in Your Garden

Graceful, fragrant, and surprisingly tough, antique roses prove their staying power in modern-day gardens. You can grow them yourself with these tips.
Plant These Bulbs Now for a Spring Garden Full of Peony Look-Alikes

Imagine a flower with all the elegance of a classic tulip, but enhanced with the fullness of peonies, and you've got peony tulips. Plant these bulbs now for an unforgettable spring show.
6 Little-Known Lilac Facts That May Surprise You

There's more to this shrub than just pretty flowers. Lilacs have carried symbolic meaning in many cultures for centuries.
4 Rarely Shared Facts About Irises

Beard or no beard, there's a lot to love about irises. But even the most dedicated iris-lovers might not know all the fascinating facts about this bulb.
4 Facts Every Ranunculus-Lover Needs to Know

You know you've seen them on everyone's Pinterest boards and all over Instagram. There are hidden meanings and stories behind ranunculus that any flower-lover should know.
6 Surprising Facts About Pansies You Probably Didn't Know

There's more to those little faces than meets the eye. Learn the symbolism and significance of your favorite spring flowers.
7 Facts Every Tulip Lover Should Know

5 Little-Known Facts About Dahlias

Succulents vs. Cacti: What’s the Difference?

3 Ways to Keep Tulips from Drooping

Your Guide to Growing Succulents from Seeds

With more than 2,000 species of succulents and cacti suitable for decor, it’s worth your time and effort to try growing them from seeds. This allows you to experiment with combinations without going broke.

Plants with Big Flowers

5 Tips for Growing Hardy Mums That Will Bloom Year After Year

Stunning Types of Mums to Brighten Your Fall Garden

When You Should Set Out Your Mums

All 50 Official State Flowers

All About Peonies

These Are the Most Popular Flowers in Each State

Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding Flowers Were Turned Into Bouquets for Hospice Patients

Tropical Container Gardens

Organic Flower Gardening

Heat-Tolerant Annuals That Bloom All Summer Long

Tips for Growing Alliums

To Cut Back or Not to Cut Back?

Winter Flowering Plants for Your Garden

Deer-Resistant Annuals

How to Make an Adorable Broken Pot Fairy Garden in 4 Easy Steps

5 Ways to Make Your Peonies Last Forever

Make a Mini Succulent Garden in a Pot

5 Colorful Container Gardens That Wow

5 Container Annuals You Can't Kill

These Mini Hostas Are Irresistible Treasures

Top 5 Power Perennials from the BHG Test Garden

Perennials the Test Garden Loves

Everything You Need to Know About Amaranthus

Our Favorite Fall Annuals

