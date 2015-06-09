Adjacent to the headquarters of Better Homes & Gardens' parent company, Meredith Corporation, the Test Garden is located at the corner of Grand Avenue and 15th Street in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. The Test Garden serves as a display garden, a testing ground for plants, and a photography studio for our company's publications and websites. Because it is a working space, visiting times are limited to Fridays from noon to 2 p.m., from the first Friday in May through the first Friday in October. Visitors may stroll through the gardens on their own (garden staff is available to answer questions) or groups of 10 or more may request a tour during the open hours. For more information, contact the Test Garden Manager at Better Homes & Gardens at 515-284-3994. See a few highlights below to get a sense of what's in the garden.