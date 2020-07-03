About the Test Garden
You have to grow it to know it. Whether it's testing a new plant variety or trying a garden trend, we do the ground work (literally) in the Better Homes & Gardens Test Garden® to help you grow a better garden.Read More
Visiting the BH&G Test Garden
Next time you're in Des Moines, schedule a visit to the Better Homes & Gardens Test Garden®. With plantings in bloom all summer long, you won't want to miss it.Read More
The Better Homes & Gardens Test Garden is located on the Des Moines, Iowa, campus of Meredith Corporation, publisher of Better Homes & Gardens magazine and dozens of other lifestyle publications.Read More
Enjoy these views from the Better Homes and Gardens Test Garden in Des Moines, Iowa.Read More
A Complete Guide to the BH&G Test Garden
Located in the heart of downtown Des Moines, this gem is a quiet getaway with a winding walkway to guide you through colorful and unique plants, fountains, arbors, and more.Read More