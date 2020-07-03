Test Garden

In half an acre, the Better Homes & Gardens Test Garden® holds more than 2,500 shrubs, trees, perennials, vines, and annuals in 22 distinct areas, including a shade garden, a rose garden, a shrub collection and sunny borders—to name a few.

From the Test Garden

About the Test Garden

You have to grow it to know it. Whether it's testing a new plant variety or trying a garden trend, we do the ground work (literally) in the Better Homes & Gardens Test Garden® to help you grow a better garden.
The Better Homes & Gardens Test Garden® Is Closed to Visitors

Visiting the BH&G Test Garden

Next time you're in Des Moines, schedule a visit to the Better Homes & Gardens Test Garden®. With plantings in bloom all summer long, you won't want to miss it.
The Better Homes & Gardens Test Garden is located on the Des Moines, Iowa, campus of Meredith Corporation, publisher of Better Homes & Gardens magazine and dozens of other lifestyle publications.
Enjoy these views from the Better Homes and Gardens Test Garden in Des Moines, Iowa.
A Complete Guide to the BH&G Test Garden

Located in the heart of downtown Des Moines, this gem is a quiet getaway with a winding walkway to guide you through colorful and unique plants, fountains, arbors, and more.
Read More

What's in Bloom

Daylily

Shasta daisy

Coneflower

Hydrangea

The 8 Most Beautiful Hydrangeas From the BH&G Test Garden

Explore More Plants in Our Plant Encyclopedia

Summer's Here!

Top 5 Power Perennials From the BHG Test Garden

The Better Homes & Gardens Test Garden tries out new varieties of favorite perennials every year to find out which ones will truly shine. Get a peek at our top picks that are sure to make a powerful statement in your garden with their eye-catching colors and textures, without needing a lot of maintenance.

