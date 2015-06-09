A Complete Guide to the BH&G Test Garden
The Better Homes & Gardens Test Garden® includes 22 distinct areas with hundreds of plantings that bloom all summer long. Located in the heart of downtown Des Moines, this gem is a quiet getaway with a winding walkway to guide you through colorful and unique plants, fountains, arbors, and more.
The Test Garden is the best place to see the creativity and skill of the Better Homes & Gardens editors in real life. If you've never seen it in person, don't fret. Visit the Test Garden and take a public tour through gardens that never seems to end. Take a stroll around when it's open to the public—Fridays from noon to 2 p.m., starting the first Friday of May through the first Friday of October. If you plan on going solo, use this handy map, below, as your guide.
We make it easy to see all parts of the Test Garden. Simply match the numbers on the map to the numbers listed below and discover every part of the Test Garden's beautiful landscape.
- The courtyard
- The rose garden
- The southwest terrace garden
- The shade garden
- The fragrant path
- The conifer collection
- The clay garden
- The garden room
- The meadow
- The cutting garden
- The mixed perennial garden
- The shrub walk
- The mixed border
- The tool shed and storage area
- The mixed conifer and shrub garden
- The hillside garden
- The vegetable and herb garden
- The arbor and daylily garden
- The pond and cascade
- The southeast terrace garden
- The deck
- The rock garden
