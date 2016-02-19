Unlike many other types of bulbs, the native Camassia leichtlinii (also known by the Native American name of great camass or quamash) actually prefers soils with plenty of spring moisture. Camassia flowers open first at the bottom of the stem and continue opening up to the tip in colors of cream, white, pale blue, or purple. Seen here among daylilies and a groundcover of vinca, Camassia leichtlinii caerulea is a rich lavender-blue that blooms in our Zone 5 garden in May and is not bothered by rabbits or deer.