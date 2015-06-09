Outside the offices of the corporate headquarters of Better Homes & Gardens, near the heart of downtown Des Moines, Iowa, lies an oasis of green. And yellow, and red, and purple—you get the idea. This refreshing pocket of colorful plants on half a city block is the Better Homes & Gardens Test Garden®. Despite its name, the Test Garden is not just a garden. It is an outdoor studio for photographers, a venue for corporate entertaining, and a meeting and lunch spot for employees. Though it's located downtown, the garden is landscaped in the style of a backyard—or, actually, multiple backyards: No matter where you are, if you turn ever so slightly, you will have a whole new vista. In all, there are 22 distinct areas in the Test Garden.