Once your research is done and you've decided on all the elements and the garden size, it's time to prep the bed by removing any old plant material (including grass). You may also want to add edging, such as pavers or another material.

Now, it’s time to go get your plants! Shop early in the morning to avoid crowds so you have plenty of time to make your purchase. If you’re shopping in a greenhouse on a sunny day, wear layers because it can get hot (and bring a bottle of water, too). Do your best to stick to your list—it’s easy to get carried away when you're face-to-face with all the beautiful plant options.