You don't need sprawling garden space or a seasoned green thumb for endless flower bouquets. Just follow these tips for growing your own cut-flower garden.

Lush flowerbeds overflowing with colorful blooms make you want to snip a few stems and take them inside. But if you're reluctant to pluck stems in your garden and leave bare spots, there's an easy solution: Just plant your own cutting garden. It doesn't necessarily have to be anything fancy; start by designating one flower bed for growing your favorite perennials and annuals for cutting. Then, if you find that you're using more flowers than you can grow in one season, you can always expand later on and plant a larger bed, or multiple cutting beds. You'll have cut flowers whenever you want, plus a full, gorgeous garden!

Image zoom Kim Cornelison Photography Inc.

How to Start a Cut Flower Garden

1. Plant a cutting garden. With a designated cutting bed, you can plant and cut without worry. Select an inconspicuous location—along a garage or in a back corner of your yard—and be sure your cutting bed benefits from lots of sun and rich, well-drained soil—just like your other beds. A cutting bed offers plenty of planting freedom. Its sole purpose is to produce flowers for you to cut, so don't worry about how it will look. You can mix and match colors, textures, heights, and varieties. Plant all your favorites.

2. Keep it simple. Make the bed simple to weed, feed, and cut by planting the flowers in rows. You might even make your cutting garden part of an existing vegetable or herb garden. The crop-style planting will blend right in, and your "production" gardens will be in one location. If you don't have gardening space to spare, spread cutting flowers throughout your existing beds; don't cluster them.

3. Plan ahead. Planning will help you avoid creating gaps if your scissors don't get too much exercise. Draw your existing beds on paper, noting varieties, bloom times, and heights. Then pencil in the flowers you want to cut. Use bloom cycles as your guide to create a mix.

4. Mix and match. Plant a balanced mix of perennials and annuals. Your favorite perennials will come back year after year, while annuals will let you experiment. Both types make excellent cut flowers. The more colors, heights, and textures you grow, the more fun you can have creating indoor arrangements.

5. Don't limit yourself. Use flowering hedges, aromatic herbs, and plants with interesting foliage to add pizzazz to your arrangements.

Image zoom Ed Gohlich Photography Inc

Cutting Garden Tips and Techniques

1. Stagger your planting of each flower variety so the blooms don't all appear and disappear at once.

2. To get the most blooms, water, feed, and deadhead flowers regularly.

3. Cut flowers in the early morning or evening, not in the heat of the day when they are stressed.

4. Use a sharp, clean tool to cut stems. Cleanliness is key to long-lived blooms. Dirty tools spread bacteria and rot cut stems more quickly.

5. Submerge newly cut stems in a bucket of warm water mixed with a flower preservative to help prevent bacteria growth. Let the flowers rest in the bucket of water for one hour to rehydrate before arranging them.