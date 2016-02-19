The Best Fragrant Flowers for Your Garden

The rose has earned its place as America's favorite flower. It's no wonder why: The blooms are beautiful, perfect for cutting, and many are wonderfully fragrant. The flowers come in a wide range of colors, from dark reddish black to pure white.

Name: Rosa selections

Test Garden Tip: Do a sniff test on roses before you buy them. Some are powerfully fragrant and others bear no scent at all. Plus, their fragrance varies as much as their color—some smell citrusy, others smell floral, musky, or like fruit.