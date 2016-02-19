Easy Outdoor Room Garden

One of the hottest new shrubs to come out in the last few years, Vanilla Strawberry is a big, bold variety that offers white flowers that blush to raspberry-pink as they mature. It blooms on new stems (making it perfect for cold-climate gardeners) and continues producing new blooms from July to September. What's not to love about that?

Name: Vanilla StrawberryHydrangea paniculata

Size: To 7 feet tall and 5 feet wide

Zones: 3-8