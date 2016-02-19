Easy Outdoor Room Garden

February 19, 2016
Learn more about the plants in this easy-care garden.
Our Garden Plan

We put together a garden full of colors, scents, and textures that will look good from spring to fall. Featuring a mix of hot new varieties and old-fashioned favorites, it's a beautiful accent for any sunny yard. Click on to learn about the plants and furniture in this design.

Endless Summer Bella Anna Hydrangea

This magnificent hydrangea offers clusters of brilliant pink flowers starting in June and repeating through the end of the season. A selection of North American native Hydrangea arborescens, it blooms on new stems, so you can cut it to the ground every year if you want.

Name: Endless Summer Bella Anna Hydrangea arborescens

Size: To 5 feet tall and wide

Zones: 4-9

Little Devil Ninebark

A fun new variety of a North American native shrub, this compact ninebark is less than half the size of some of the more common varieties on the market. It features gorgeous purple foliage spring to fall and small clusters of white flowers in early summer.

Name: Little Devil Physocarpus opulifolius

Size: To 4 feet tall and wide

Zones: 3-7

Ivory Halo Dogwood

A multiseason stunner, this easy-growing shrub offers bright red winter stems and gorgeous white-edged green leaves in spring, summer, and early autumn that turn red-purple in fall. In summer, the white fruit attracts birds.

Name: Ivory Halo Cornus alba

Size: To 6 feet tall and wide

Zones: 3-7

Little Bluestem 'The Blues'

A no-fuss ornamental grass native to the prairies of North America, little bluestem shows off blue-green leaf blades in spring and summer that turn lovely shades of burgundy-purple in autumn. Fluffy white seed heads accent the attractive foliage.

Name: Schizachyrium scoparium 'The Blues'

Size: To 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide

Zones: 3-7

Sweet Sensation Snowberry

At first glance, you may not think Sweet Sensation snowberry is real in the fall when it's essentially covered in rose-pink, pearl-shape fruits. A perfect way to accent other fall stunners (especially the burgundy tones of Little Devil ninebark and little bluestem 'The Blues'), it also is a cinch to grow.

Name: Sweet SensationSymphoricarpos

Size: To 4 feet tall and wide

Zones: 4-8

White Diamonds Hydrangea

A lovely, easy-growing hydrangea, White Diamonds produces heads of large, pure white florets that blush to a rosy pink as they mature. It only blooms on new wood, so gardeners in cold climates can enjoy its beautiful blooms in July and August.

Name: White DiamondsHydrangea paniculata

Size: To 5 feet tall and wide

Zones: 3-8

Vanilla Strawberry Hydrangea

One of the hottest new shrubs to come out in the last few years, Vanilla Strawberry is a big, bold variety that offers white flowers that blush to raspberry-pink as they mature. It blooms on new stems (making it perfect for cold-climate gardeners) and continues producing new blooms from July to September. What's not to love about that?

Name: Vanilla StrawberryHydrangea paniculata

Size: To 7 feet tall and 5 feet wide

Zones: 3-8

Seven-Son Flower

You'll enjoy this stunning large shrub for its cheery clusters of fragrant white flowers in late summer and early autumn, attractive peeling bark (which adds winter interest), and clusters of reddish-pink fall fruits. It makes a great backdrop plant and is useful for creating a privacy hedge.

Name: Heptacodium miconioides

Size: To 20 feet tall and 10 feet wide

Zones: 5-9

Snowdrift Shrub Rose

Shrub roses such as Snowdrift make for fantastic landscape plants: They bloom profusely, resist disease, and don't take up a ton of space in the garden. This selection is no exception; it produces clusters of white blooms from June to frost.

Name: SnowdriftRosa

Size: To 4 feet tall and wide

Zones: 4-9

Great Star Hydrangea

Discovered in France, this extra-showy hydrangea produces big clusters of flowers on new wood, so cold-climate gardeners can enjoy its flowers reliably every year. It stands out because its flower heads are made up of huge (4-inch-wide) florets that look like shimmering stars. Once established, it blooms from July to frost.

Name: Great Star Hydrangea paniculata

Size: To 7 feet tall and 8 feet wide

Zones: 3-8

Sunrise Sunset Shrub Rose

Another newer shrub rose that needs practically no care, Sunrise Sunset shows off clusters of rich pink blooms that fade to apricot-pink as they mature. It blooms a ton, too -- producing clusters of flowers starting in June and going until frost.

Name: Sunrise Sunset Rosa

Size: To 3 feet tall and wide

Zones: 4-9

Pinktopia Shrub Rose

A brand-new variety for 2011, we were impressed with display of lush, soft pink blooms from this disease-resistant shrub rose. It begins blooming in June and doesn't stop until it's knocked back by hard frost. Plus, the bloom clusters are perfect for cutting.

Name: Pinktopia Rosa

Size: To 4 feet tall and 3 feet wide

Zones: 4-9

Fiji Rose of Sharon

Another new variety for 2011, Fiji rose of Sharon caught our eye with its large white flowers blushed with pink. A fantastic pick for summer color, it begins blooming in July and continues through September or early October. The hibiscus-shape flowers have a cute little fluffy ruffle in the center, adding extra interest.

Name: Fiji Hibiscus syriacus

Size: To 8 feet tall and 7 feet wide

Zones: 5-8

Sugar Plum Fairy Lilac

When in full bloom, it's hard not to love lilacs! Sugar Plum Fairy is an outstanding compact variety that offers fragrant pink flowers in May.

Name: Sugar Plum Fairy Syringa

Size: To 5 feet tall wide

Zones: 3-7

Rozanne Geranium

One of the longest-blooming perennials around, Rozanne geranium starts producing its violet-blue flowers in June and continues all the way until hard frost. It's the perfect underplanting for roses -- or use it as a delightful groundcover to fill in spaces between taller perennials or shrubs.

Name: Rozanne Geranium

Size: To 18 inches tall and 24 inches wide

Zones: 5-8

Kate Collection Patio Chair

What's the point of a great garden if you can't sit back and enjoy it? We've selected Kate collection chairs, made from outdoor-friendly resin wicker so they're no fuss to care for but stylish to look at -- and comfortable to sit in!

Allure Fire Pit

Make your garden experience a little extra special at night with this Allure fire pit, which features the fascinating Venturi Flame technology where fire seems to dance and swirl in a tall, narrow cylinder. It's perfect for making all the white and soft pink flowers in our plan shimmer at night!

