Easy Outdoor Room Garden
Our Garden Plan
We put together a garden full of colors, scents, and textures that will look good from spring to fall. Featuring a mix of hot new varieties and old-fashioned favorites, it's a beautiful accent for any sunny yard. Click on to learn about the plants and furniture in this design.
Endless Summer Bella Anna Hydrangea
This magnificent hydrangea offers clusters of brilliant pink flowers starting in June and repeating through the end of the season. A selection of North American native Hydrangea arborescens, it blooms on new stems, so you can cut it to the ground every year if you want.
Name: Endless Summer Bella Anna Hydrangea arborescens
Size: To 5 feet tall and wide
Zones: 4-9
Little Devil Ninebark
A fun new variety of a North American native shrub, this compact ninebark is less than half the size of some of the more common varieties on the market. It features gorgeous purple foliage spring to fall and small clusters of white flowers in early summer.
Name: Little Devil Physocarpus opulifolius
Size: To 4 feet tall and wide
Zones: 3-7
Ivory Halo Dogwood
A multiseason stunner, this easy-growing shrub offers bright red winter stems and gorgeous white-edged green leaves in spring, summer, and early autumn that turn red-purple in fall. In summer, the white fruit attracts birds.
Name: Ivory Halo Cornus alba
Size: To 6 feet tall and wide
Zones: 3-7
Little Bluestem 'The Blues'
A no-fuss ornamental grass native to the prairies of North America, little bluestem shows off blue-green leaf blades in spring and summer that turn lovely shades of burgundy-purple in autumn. Fluffy white seed heads accent the attractive foliage.
Name: Schizachyrium scoparium 'The Blues'
Size: To 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide
Zones: 3-7
Sweet Sensation Snowberry
At first glance, you may not think Sweet Sensation snowberry is real in the fall when it's essentially covered in rose-pink, pearl-shape fruits. A perfect way to accent other fall stunners (especially the burgundy tones of Little Devil ninebark and little bluestem 'The Blues'), it also is a cinch to grow.
Name: Sweet SensationSymphoricarpos
Size: To 4 feet tall and wide
Zones: 4-8
White Diamonds Hydrangea
A lovely, easy-growing hydrangea, White Diamonds produces heads of large, pure white florets that blush to a rosy pink as they mature. It only blooms on new wood, so gardeners in cold climates can enjoy its beautiful blooms in July and August.
Name: White DiamondsHydrangea paniculata
Size: To 5 feet tall and wide
Zones: 3-8
Vanilla Strawberry Hydrangea
One of the hottest new shrubs to come out in the last few years, Vanilla Strawberry is a big, bold variety that offers white flowers that blush to raspberry-pink as they mature. It blooms on new stems (making it perfect for cold-climate gardeners) and continues producing new blooms from July to September. What's not to love about that?
Name: Vanilla StrawberryHydrangea paniculata
Size: To 7 feet tall and 5 feet wide
Zones: 3-8
Seven-Son Flower
You'll enjoy this stunning large shrub for its cheery clusters of fragrant white flowers in late summer and early autumn, attractive peeling bark (which adds winter interest), and clusters of reddish-pink fall fruits. It makes a great backdrop plant and is useful for creating a privacy hedge.
Name: Heptacodium miconioides
Size: To 20 feet tall and 10 feet wide
Zones: 5-9
Snowdrift Shrub Rose
Shrub roses such as Snowdrift make for fantastic landscape plants: They bloom profusely, resist disease, and don't take up a ton of space in the garden. This selection is no exception; it produces clusters of white blooms from June to frost.
Name: SnowdriftRosa
Size: To 4 feet tall and wide
Zones: 4-9
Great Star Hydrangea
Discovered in France, this extra-showy hydrangea produces big clusters of flowers on new wood, so cold-climate gardeners can enjoy its flowers reliably every year. It stands out because its flower heads are made up of huge (4-inch-wide) florets that look like shimmering stars. Once established, it blooms from July to frost.
Name: Great Star Hydrangea paniculata
Size: To 7 feet tall and 8 feet wide
Zones: 3-8
Sunrise Sunset Shrub Rose
Another newer shrub rose that needs practically no care, Sunrise Sunset shows off clusters of rich pink blooms that fade to apricot-pink as they mature. It blooms a ton, too -- producing clusters of flowers starting in June and going until frost.
Name: Sunrise Sunset Rosa
Size: To 3 feet tall and wide
Zones: 4-9
Pinktopia Shrub Rose
A brand-new variety for 2011, we were impressed with display of lush, soft pink blooms from this disease-resistant shrub rose. It begins blooming in June and doesn't stop until it's knocked back by hard frost. Plus, the bloom clusters are perfect for cutting.
Name: Pinktopia Rosa
Size: To 4 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Zones: 4-9
Fiji Rose of Sharon
Another new variety for 2011, Fiji rose of Sharon caught our eye with its large white flowers blushed with pink. A fantastic pick for summer color, it begins blooming in July and continues through September or early October. The hibiscus-shape flowers have a cute little fluffy ruffle in the center, adding extra interest.
Name: Fiji Hibiscus syriacus
Size: To 8 feet tall and 7 feet wide
Zones: 5-8
Sugar Plum Fairy Lilac
When in full bloom, it's hard not to love lilacs! Sugar Plum Fairy is an outstanding compact variety that offers fragrant pink flowers in May.
Name: Sugar Plum Fairy Syringa
Size: To 5 feet tall wide
Zones: 3-7
Rozanne Geranium
One of the longest-blooming perennials around, Rozanne geranium starts producing its violet-blue flowers in June and continues all the way until hard frost. It's the perfect underplanting for roses -- or use it as a delightful groundcover to fill in spaces between taller perennials or shrubs.
Name: Rozanne Geranium
Size: To 18 inches tall and 24 inches wide
Zones: 5-8
Kate Collection Patio Chair
What's the point of a great garden if you can't sit back and enjoy it? We've selected Kate collection chairs, made from outdoor-friendly resin wicker so they're no fuss to care for but stylish to look at -- and comfortable to sit in!
Allure Fire Pit
Make your garden experience a little extra special at night with this Allure fire pit, which features the fascinating Venturi Flame technology where fire seems to dance and swirl in a tall, narrow cylinder. It's perfect for making all the white and soft pink flowers in our plan shimmer at night!