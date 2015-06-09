Best Plants for Landscape Edging

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You have lots of choices when it comes to landscape edging. Hardscape elements, such as brick, are often homeowners' first choice for edging, but plants can provide a beautiful, blooming focus for the very front of flowerbeds, too. Try one of these best plants for landscape edgers in your yard.

Edging your landscape creates a crisp, finished look. Beds and borders seem to sparkle when there's a clear edge between the planting area and your lawn, driveway, sidewalk, garden path, or another landscape bed. Traditional edging material, such as brick, stone, or steel, does a fantastic job of keeping plants in the bed while keeping the lawn out, but lining it with plants can help soften their hard look. Or you can just use lower-growing plants to outline planting areas. To give you a few ideas, the following annuals, perennials, and grasses all make excellent edging plants that can help you create a tidy-looking landscape.

colorful garden path Credit: Ed Gohlich

Alyssum. Compact and fast-growing, alyssum ($5, Walmart) is an annual in most areas. It sends up dense, tiny fragrant white flowers (varieties with pink, lavender, and cream flowers are available, too) and, if cut back, will bloom fairly continuously throughout the growing season. Zones 5-9 Learn more about sweet alyssum.

Barrenwort. A top pick for edging shaded landscape beds, barrenwort ($31, Breck's) is a perky little perennial that blooms in spring with spidery flowers in shades of pink, purple, orange, yellow, and white. Many varieties have attractive foliage that turns bronzy in autumn. Zones 5-9 Learn more about barrenwort.

Bloody geranium. It may sound a little scary, but bloody geranium (from $10, Etsy) picked up its colorful moniker from the bold red shades its leaves change to in autumn. It also blooms in late spring and sporadically throughout early autumn. Bloody geranium is a beautiful edging plant for sunny or lightly shaded spots. Zones 4-8 Learn more about perennial geraniums.

Japanese forestgrass. One of the few grasses that thrives in shade, Japanese forestgrass ($30, The Home Depot) forms compact mounds of gracefully arching foliage. It's an amazing accent along the edges of a bed or border. Zones 5-9 Learn more about Japanese forestgrass.

Lady's mantle. Beautiful lady's mantle ($35, Breck's) has scallop-shape leaves covered in fine hairs. It gives the foliage a glistening effect in early morning or evening light and also catches dewdrops. Lady's mantle blooms in early summer with clusters of chartreuse flowers and makes for an elegant landscape edge. Zones 4-7 Learn more about lady's mantle.

Sedum. Clumping, upright sedum ($10, Breck's) varieties such as 'Matrona' add fall flair to the landscape and create a neat edge for taller plants behind them. Most sedum varieties are attractive to butterflies and hold up well to heat and drought. Zones 3-10 Learn more about sedum.