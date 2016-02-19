This woodland beauty reliably produces beautiful upright spikes of bell-shape flowers in shades of purple, pink, and white. Most common foxgloves self-seed and appear each year in the garden, however, only a basal rosette of leaves is produced in the first year from seed. The plant's flowers are produced in the second year atop leafy spires arising from the centers of the basal rosettes. Grow this plant with caution, because all parts of it are highly poisonous.

Name: Digitalis varieties

Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and moist, well-drained soil

Size: 2-5 feet tall, depending on variety

Zones: 4-8, depending on variety

