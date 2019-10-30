Turn Basic Wood Trellises into a Stylish Outdoor Plant Stand

This DIY garden project uses inexpensive materials from the home improvement store to create an impressive (yet easy-to-make) vertical planter.

By Maria V. Charbonneaux Carson Downing Jeni Wright and Jessica Bennett
Updated May 28, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Add farmhouse style to your porch, patio, or deck with this easy-to-assemble planter. With crisp lines and a sleek black finish, it lends modern flair to an outdoor display of potted plants. This easy weekend project uses inexpensive wood trellises and dowels you can buy at most home improvement stores. Round duct caps are the secret to its unique design. Once you've completed the garden project, make sure to secure to a wall to protect it from the elements. Add interesting containers for a hint of color or pattern. Follow our step-by-step instructions to build a farmhouse-style DIY plant stand.

  • Working time 3 hrs
  • Start to finish 1 day
  • Difficulty Kind of easy
  • Involves Staining, Sawing, Driving Staples
Advertisement

What you need

Tools
Materials
Advertisement

How to do it

Step 1

Cut Dowels

Cut 3/4-inch square dowels into 16 pieces, each measuring 11-1/4 inches. We used a miter saw for precise cuts. 

Advertisement
Step 2

Stain Trellises

Use a tack cloth or brush to stain all wood surfaces, including the trellises and dowels, with black exterior stain. Wipe away any excess stain with a lint-free rag. To extend the life of your plant stand, choose an exterior wood stain plus sealant in an opaque finish, such as Olympic Maximum. Set aside and let dry completely.

Step 3

Paint Duct Caps

Prime and spray-paint 8-inch-diameter duct caps to use as perches for potted plants. Remember to always work in a well-ventilated space when using spray-paint

Advertisement
Step 4

Punch Holes

Use an awl to punch two holes in the opposite sides of each cap, about 3/8 inches down from the top edge. If desired, drill an additional hole in the middle of each duct cap to allow for drainage.

Advertisement
Step 5

Secure Caps

Lay one trellis flat on the ground. Stagger caps, centering them within the square openings. Secure them to the horizontal trellis rungs using 1/2-inch screws. Flip the trellis assembly over and place it on top of the other one so it lines up. Secure duct caps to the second trellis using 1/2-inch screws. Stand up the assembly.

Step 6

Attach Dowels and Finish

Using a pin nailer, attach dowels at each intersection. Repeat on the opposite side. Set planter pots into each of the duct caps. To prevent the tall plant stand from tipping over (and to protect it from the elements), secure it to a wall with screws or straps as a safety precaution. 

Comments

How difficult was this project?
Be the first to comment!
Font Size
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com