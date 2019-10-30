Turn Basic Wood Trellises into a Stylish Outdoor Plant Stand

Add farmhouse style to your porch, patio, or deck with this easy-to-assemble planter. With crisp lines and a sleek black finish, it lends modern flair to an outdoor display of potted plants. This easy weekend project uses inexpensive wood trellises and dowels you can buy at most home improvement stores. Round duct caps are the secret to its unique design. Once you've completed the garden project, make sure to secure to a wall to protect it from the elements. Add interesting containers for a hint of color or pattern. Follow our step-by-step instructions to build a farmhouse-style DIY plant stand.