These DIY Paper Pots Are Perfect for Growing Seeds, and SO Easy to Make
Get a jump on the gardening season by sowing seeds indoors. Grab some newspaper and make these simple pots for starting your sprouts.
Let's be honest; gardening costs can add up quickly, but growing plants from seed can slash those up front costs. You can save a little more money by using your old newspapers to make these biodegradable starter pots for your seeds. The best part about this project is that once it's time to plant the seedlings in the ground, you don't have to remove them from their pots first because the newspaper will decompose in your garden bed!
