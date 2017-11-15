These DIY Paper Pots Are Perfect for Growing Seeds, and SO Easy to Make

Get a jump on the gardening season by sowing seeds indoors. Grab some newspaper and make these simple pots for starting your sprouts.

By Viveka Neveln
Updated January 30, 2021
Peter Krumhardt

Let's be honest; gardening costs can add up quickly, but growing plants from seed can slash those up front costs. You can save a little more money by using your old newspapers to make these biodegradable starter pots for your seeds. The best part about this project is that once it's time to plant the seedlings in the ground, you don't have to remove them from their pots first because the newspaper will decompose in your garden bed!

  • Working time 30 mins
  • Start to finish 2 days
  • Difficulty Easy
  • Involves Cutting, Planting
What you need

Tools
How to do it

Step 1

Roll Newspaper

Immerse rectangles of newspaper, sized to wrap around a small jar, in a pan of water until moistened. Roll the softened paper around the jar. Extend the bottom edge of the paper enough to enfold the pot's bottom.

Watch

Cut Garden Costs by Starting Seeds Indoors

Starting seeds indoors in winter is the inexpensive way to grow more of your favorite plants. Here's what you need to know to make your seeds sprout successfully.

Step 2

Flatten Bottom

Crimp and press the paper around the bottom of the jar. Flatten the bottom by pressing it on a flat surface. Carefully slide the paper pot off the jar, and set it aside to dry overnight.

Step 3

Fill Pots

Stand pots in a watertight pan. Fill them with moistened seed-starting potting mix. Plant seeds according to directions on their seed packet. Cover seeds lightly (you can use vermiculite if you want); sprinkle with room temperature water. Label plantings, either with small wooden stakes or by writing the seed names right on the side of each pot with a permanent marker.

Step 4

Cover With Plastic and Heat

Cover pots with plastic wrap to retain moisture. Set the pan on a heating pad ($16, The Home Depot) until the seeds sprout; then remove the plastic wrap. Once seedlings appear, place them under grow lights for 14-16 hours per day.

By Viveka Neveln

Comments (1)

How difficult was this project?
Anonymous
December 21, 2018
I just followed the directions, it was easy!
