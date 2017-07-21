Welcome birds to your yard—and help sustain them—with this cute feeder. It's easy to make, and you likely already have many of the materials in your home.

Keep birds stopping by year-round by offering them a continuous supply of food with this DIY bird feeder. Feathered friends will reward you by eating insects in the garden and entertaining you with their antics.

As diners, birds search out specific menus. Cater to varied tastes by offering a seed mix that includes black sunflower, safflower, and millet, then watch for cardinals, juncos, house finches (shown here), nuthatches, chickadees, and others to fly in and feast.

What You Need

Canning jar

Towel

Painters tape

Safety glasses

Drill

3/8-inch glass-boring drill bit

5/16-inch drill bit

Plastic bowl

Plastic plate

1/4×2-inch eyebolt

Four 1/4×1-1/4-inch fender washers

Four 1/4-inch locking washers

Two 1/4-inch nuts

Chicken feeder

Large nail and hammer

1/4×2-inch carriage bolt

Step 1: Drill Through Jar

Gather materials. Place a folded dish towel under the jar to absorb vibrations while drilling. Tape an X onto the jar bottom and mark the center. Wearing safety glasses, drill through the glass, using the glass-boring bit.

Step 2: Attach Dishware

Use the 5/16-inch bit to drill a hole centered in the bottom of the bowl and the plate. To attach the bowl to the jar, insert the eyebolt through a fender washer, the bowl, and the jar. Fasten the jar with a fender washer, two locking washers, and a nut.

Step 3: Prepare Chicken Feeder

Use the nail and hammer to make a hole centered in the bottom of the chicken feeder.

Step 4: Attach Chicken Feeder

Attach the plate to the chicken feeder by repeating the hardware assembly, except using the carriage bolt instead.

Step 5: Fill and Hang

