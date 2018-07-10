How to Make an Upside Down Planter, Perfect for Growing Herbs in Your Kitchen

Give your hanging plants a fun twist with this easy DIY project.

By Sydney Price
Updated August 04, 2021
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Maximize your indoor planting space by turning to some often-overlooked retail: the ceiling. These innovative hanging planters literally turn things upside down, allowing herbs or other plants to dangle out the bottom of their pots instead of sticking out the top. A small piece of air conditioner filter ensures that no dirt falls on your countertops. You'll still water the plants from the top of the pot and the moisture will travel down to the roots.

  • Working time 45 mins
  • Start to finish 45 mins
  • Difficulty Kind of Easy
  • Involves Drilling, Sawing, Planting, Cutting
Advertisement

What you need

Tools
Materials
Advertisement

How to do it

Step 1

Cut Hole in Planter

Because your planter will hang upside down, you'll plant your herb through the bottom of the pot instead of the top. To fit it through, cut a 2-1/2-inch hole in the bottom of the pot using a hole saw. Use protective eyewear while cutting plastic.

Watch
Make a Magnetic Herb Garden

Add a pretty and practical hint of green to your kitchen with a DIY magnetic herb garden you can stick on the fridge. You'll love having fresh ingredients so close and convenient! 

Advertisement
Credit: Wade Scherrer
Credit: Wade Scherrer
Credit: Wade Scherrer
Step 2

Cut Out Filter

Using the bottom of the pot as a guide, use a utility knife to cut a circle from the air conditioner filter of the same size. Fold the foam piece into a cone and, using scissors, cut the tip of the cone to make a hole in the center of the circle. Then, cut a radius in the filter circle. Your piece should look like a donut with a line going through one side.

See also
How to Make a Lattice Plant Hanger

Keep fabulous herbs or flowers in one place on your wall. This DIY lattice plant hanger is streamlined and simple to make.

Step 3

Drill Holes for Rope

Drill two 1/4-inch hanging holes on opposite sides of the pot. Place them 3/4 inch down from the top edge of the pot. You may want to drill over a piece of scrap wood to steady the pot while you work.

Advertisement
Step 4

Thread Rope for Hanging

Thread one end of the rope through a hole from exterior to interior and tie a knot inside the pot to secure it. Repeat with the other side. You can use one continuous piece of rope or two single pieces depending on how you want to hang the pot. Temporarily hang the empty pot somewhere you can easily access it to work on planting.

Watch
How to Make an Air Plant Octopus to Add Beachy Flair to Any Room

Bring a touch of the ocean indoors with this adorable houseplant project. It's an easy and fun way to display your favorite air plant.

Advertisement
Credit: Wade Scherrer
Credit: Wade Scherrer
Credit: Wade Scherrer
Step 5

Plant Herb and Hang

Remove your herb plant from its nursery pot and gently brush away enough soil from around its roots so that it fits through your container. Insert the root end of the plant in the hole you cut in the bottom of the planter. From the top opening of the pot, put the foam filter around the stems of the plant and press it into the bottom of the pot to prevent soil from spilling out. Fill the rest of the pot with soil, leaving an inch or two of space at the top for watering.

Step 6

Hang Up Pot and Water

Hang your pot in the desired location. Water your plant from the top end of the pot. Add more water whenever the soil at the top feels dry.

By Sydney Price

    Comments (1)

    How difficult was this project?
    Anonymous
    March 12, 2019
    You can actually place the upside down plant in as shown then place a second plant into the top. This way it makes better use of the space and you can grow twice as many herbs.
    Font Size
    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com