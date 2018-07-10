How to Make an Upside Down Planter, Perfect for Growing Herbs in Your Kitchen
Give your hanging plants a fun twist with this easy DIY project.
Maximize your indoor planting space by turning to some often-overlooked retail: the ceiling. These innovative hanging planters literally turn things upside down, allowing herbs or other plants to dangle out the bottom of their pots instead of sticking out the top. A small piece of air conditioner filter ensures that no dirt falls on your countertops. You'll still water the plants from the top of the pot and the moisture will travel down to the roots.
Comments (1)