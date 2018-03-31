How to Make a DIY Fire Bowl to Warm Up Your Backyard Gatherings

Spend more time in your backyard and relish those crisp fall evenings while sitting around this super simple concrete fire bowl. It adds a warm glow to your outdoor space and requires much less effort than building a fire pit. To make a DIY fire bowl, use two different-size plastic planters as molds (we trimmed off the lip of the smaller planter) and fill with a customized concrete mix. Once the concrete has cured, remove the molds and fill with fire-safe stones ($33, Wayfair) from a fireplace store (ordinary rocks might contain air pockets and moisture that cause them to break or burst). Then, simply use logs to create your fire or tuck cans of gel fuel made for fire bowls ($54, The Home Depot) into the rocks.

Editor's Tip: Before you put a fire bowl in your yard, check your local municipal fire safety codes and association rules to make sure your fire bowl—and the location you intend to place it—is up to code.