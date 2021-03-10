Get a Head Start on Planting Season with This Easy DIY Seed Station

Get ready for outdoor planting season with a DIY seed-starting station. This mobile unit, which starts with a simple set of shelves, provides the light and warmth that seedlings need to thrive before being relocated to the garden. We placed seed-starting trays on two of the shelves, leaving the other storage space free for stashing extra potting mix, planters, watering cans, and other gardening tools. Follow the steps below to build your own seed station and get a jump on gardening.

Once you've assembled your DIY seed station and started planting, be sure to keep your seed packets and follow all growing directions. The packet will list the best time to start each type of seed so the seedling will be ready to be transplanted into the garden when the soil temperatures are warm enough for it to thrive in your region.