How to Make an Air Plant Octopus
Bring the beach indoors with this adorable air plant octopus! Hanging this air plant display from the ceiling adds some aquatic beauty to your space.
Create a sea of air plants to hang in your home! This pretty accent piece will fit perfectly in a corner or can be hung as a centerpiece above a table. Air plants are great for this project because they're extremely low maintenance and their whispy foliage mimics tentacles. With our step-by-step guide, you'll have a unique display full of aquatic charm.
