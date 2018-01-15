Step 1

Cut eight 5-foot strands of nylon cord. Gather all of the strands and tie a knot 1 to 2 inches from one end of the cords. Separate the cords into four groups of two. Take one group and tie a double knot, leaving 3 inches between the double knot and the big knot that holds all the cords together. Repeat with three other groups of two.

Next, take one cord from a group and one cord from a neighboring group and tie a double knot 3 inches from the knot previously tied. Repeat 3 more times, continuing to take cords from neighboring sections and double-knotting together.