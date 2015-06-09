15 of the Best Flowers for Attracting Hummingbirds to Your Garden
Bee Balm
This summer-blooming perennial is sure to make a bold statement in your landscape. Although red is the most common color for bee balm, you can also find varieties with pink, violet, and white flowers; all are good for attracting hummingbirds and other pollinators.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Bee Balm Mix ($20, The Home Depot)
Garden Phlox
Hummingbirds will appreciate garden phlox as much as you do. This old-fashioned perennial produces clusters of sweetly fragrant pink, red, lavender, or white flowers in summer. The flowers that attract hummingbirds grow upright in clumps and look especially pretty in a mixed border.
Light: Full sun or part shade
Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 4 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Phlox Paniculata 'Laura' ($10, Etsy)
Lupine
A cottage garden classic, lupines offer colorful spires of blooms in early and mid-summer and can be enjoyed even when they’re not flowering thanks to their pretty hand-shape foliage. Lupines are sensitive to heat, so look for hybrids specifically bred to withstand hot summer temperatures.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 4 feet tall and wide
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: Lupines Mixture ($30, Breck's)
Red-Hot Poker
This hummingbird favorite features tall spikes of scarlet, yellow, white, and orange tubular flowers and fountain-like clumps of coarse, grassy, gray-green foliage. Red-hot poker is impressive in small groupings at the back of a perennial border, or even just as a single specimen plant. Clip spent flowers to promote rebloom.
Light: Full sun or part shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: To 5 feet tall and 2 feet wide, depending on type
Zones: 5-9, depending on type
Buy It: Red Hot Poker Plant ($18, Breck's)
Hollyhock
This classic biennial (lives for 2 years, usually flowering in the second) that attracts hummingbirds is renowned for its tall spikes of single or double flowers. Hollyhocks also bloom in a wide range of colors, from purple-black to red, yellow, pink, or white. The flowering stalks of this cottage garden plant are covered in buds all the way up their stems, which gradually bloom from the bottom of the stem up.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: To 8 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Zones: 3-8, but often grown as annuals
Buy It: Hollyhock Roots ($17, Etsy)
Columbine
Start the hummingbird season out right with the cheery red-and-yellow blooms of wild columbine. This easy-growing perennial is native to many rocky terrains and woodland areas of North America and prefers afternoon shade when grown in areas with hot and humid summers. Wild columbine’s unique flowers hang downward from a long stalk and have round tips on the ends of the petals.
Light: Full sun to part shade
Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: Columbine Plant ($10, Etsy)
Coralbells
Almost perfect perennial-border plants, coralbells offer mounds of attractive foliage and clusters of red, pink, white, or green flowers dangling off long narrow stems that rise high above the leaves. Coralbells are easy to grow as long as they don’t stay too wet and will keep blooming if they’re deadheaded often.
Light: Part to full shade
Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: Dolce Spearmint Coralbells ($26, The Home Depot)
Cardinal Flower
It's tough to find a brighter red color for the garden than cardinal flower. This late-summer blooming perennial is native to North America and produces spikes of vibrant scarlet tubular flowers that hummingbirds find irresistible. Cardinal flower even enjoys wet soil conditions, making them a good choice for bog gardens.
Light: Full sun or part shade
Water: Plant in consistently moist soil
Size: To 3 feet tall and 1 foot wide
Zones: 2-8
Buy It: Red Cardinal Flower ($7, Etsy)
Foxglove
Another staple of cottage gardens, biennial foxgloves bear tall spikes of pink, purple, white, yellow, or patterned tube-shaped flowers in summer. Although some foxgloves are perennials, most common varieties are biennials, meaning that in their first year grown from seed they will only grow stalks and the next year, they’ll bloom and drop seeds to start the cycle over again.
Light: Full sun or part shade
Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 6 feet tall and 3 feet wide, depending on type
Zones: 3-8, depending on type
Buy It: Foxglove Purple Dalmatian ($12, Etsy)
Lantana
A favorite of butterflies and hummingbirds alike, lantana offers colorful red, yellow, orange, pink, lavender, or white flowers. These heat-loving, drought-resistant plants will fit well in sunny spots in your garden. Lantana’s bright flowers make an excellent contrast with its dark leaves and the color will gradually get darker as time goes on.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: To 4 feet tall and wide (but usually less when grown as an annual)
Zones: 8-11, but typically grown as an annual in colder areas
Buy It: Lantana Dallas Red ($22, The Home Depot)
Penstemon
Also known as beardtongue for the fuzzy-looking stamen in the throat of each flower, penstemons are tough native plants that thrive in heat, drought, and poor, rocky soil. Its tubular blooms can be red, pink, purple, orange, yellow, or white.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: To 5 feet tall and 2 feet wide, depending on variety
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Pineleaf Penstemon ($9, High Country Gardens)
Scarlet Salvia
Light a fire in any bed with these bright red annuals. You also can find varieties of annual salvia in cream, purple, and salmon. Each variety of this flower for hummingbirds is easy to grow and drought-tolerant. For extra pollinator appeal, add a DIY hummingbird feeder to your garden.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall and 4 feet wide
Zones: Annual
Buy It: Salvia Salsa Scarlett Seeds ($8, Etsy)
Butterfly Bush (Shrub)
Don't let its common name fool you; hummingbirds love butterfly bush's fragrant flowers as much as butterflies do. This long-blooming shrub offers blooms in shades of white, purple, blue, and pink. Butterfly bush is often known for its arching, fountain-like habit; trim the plant back to the ground every year to keep encouraging this pattern. Note that butterfly bush is invasive in some areas, so check local restrictions before planting it.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 10 feet tall and 12 feet wide
Zones: 5-10
Buy It: 'Pugster Amethyst' Butterfly Bush ($40, The Home Depot)
Trumpet Vine
This perennial vine is so good at attracting hummingbirds with its summerlong clusters of red, orange, or yellow flowers that you'll sometimes see it sold as hummingbird vine. Trumpet vine’s fast-growing habit allows it to quickly cling to vertical objects; be cautious about potential invasion by removing seed pods on the plant before they fully ripen and drop seed.
Light: Full sun or part shade
Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil
Size: Climbs to 30 feet or more
Zones: 5-8
Buy It: Trumpet Vine ($25, Etsy)
Honeysuckle
A vigorous woody vine, trumpet honeysuckle blooms through the summer and autumn with clusters of scarlet-red tubular flowers. The clusters of blooms show beautifully against the vine's dark green foliage.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil
Size: Climbs to 15 feet
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: Trumpet Honeysuckle ($25, Etsy)