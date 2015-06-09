This hummingbird favorite features tall spikes of scarlet, yellow, white, and orange tubular flowers and fountain-like clumps of coarse, grassy, gray-green foliage. Red-hot poker is impressive in small groupings at the back of a perennial border, or even just as a single specimen plant. Clip spent flowers to promote rebloom.

Light: Full sun or part shade

Water: Plant in well-drained soil

Size: To 5 feet tall and 2 feet wide, depending on type

Zones: 5-9, depending on type

Buy It: Red Hot Poker Plant ($18, Breck's)