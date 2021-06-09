Attract Hummingbirds to Your Yard with This Easy-to-Grow Vertical Flower Garden

Growing your own hummingbird garden is exciting not just because of all the fascinating creatures it will bring up close, but because pollinators of all kinds are an integral part of our world. According to the U.S. Forest Service, "Without pollinators, the human race and all of earth's terrestrial ecosystems would not survive." So when you add some flowers to attract these (literal) life-savers to your garden, you can feel good about helping out wildlife, too.