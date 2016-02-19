Beneficial Bugs and Beasties of Your Backyard

Aphids beware! One ladybug on the prowl can devour several thousand aphids in one summer. Also called ladybird beetles, ladybugs come in a variety of species, but most sport bright red or orange wings with black spots. The adults overwinter under boards or stones and may even try to spend a winter vacation in your home. In the spring, they lay small orange eggs that hatch into black-and-red larvae that resemble tiny alligators. Both the larvae and the adults are carnivorous and, besides aphids, will also eat scale insects, mealybugs, and mites. When alarmed, ladybugs secrete a foul-tasting fluid from the joints of their legs that discourages birds and other predators from eating them. A more aggressive species, the Asian ladybird beetle, was introduced to the United States to help combat the Asian soybean aphid. In many regions, the Asian ladybird beetle is now also considered a pest and a threat to native ladybug populations.

