We've all seen her interior decorating style, but what about her garden? Take a peek into Joanna's getaway, complete with raised beds, a chicken coop, and a multipurpose garden house.

Joanna Gaines is known for her farmhouse style, minimalist wardrobe, and prowess in the kitchen. But her hidden secret lies in the garden. When she and her husband (and fixer-upper partner in crime) Chip started renovating their family farmhouse, she started planning the rustic, European-inspired garden. Her wishlist included a cute chicken coop, raised beds for growing vegetables, herbs and fruit, and a garden house to give a space for a watering station, to store her gardening books, and provide a workspace. Here's how it all came together.

The Gaines family hosts many animals on their property (dogs, cats, cows, horses, pigs, goats—you name it, they've got it). When designing the garden, Joanna knew she'd need to fence in the raised beds to keep the animals from eating her veggies. A white country fence is lined with wire mesh to keep unexpected visitors like rabbits out, too. The raised beds are stained a rich mahogany color and hold different brambles, vines, and stalks that produce edibles. Farm-to-table dining is important to Joanna, and the produce from her garden is integrated into the dishes at their restaurant, Magnolia Table.

Romantic arbors create a tunnel over the gravel path that leads to the garden house. Climbing vines and fruit trees use the posts as support. Along the other edge of the fence sits a family-size teak table with benches providing the perfect place for a fresh summer meal. Hanging orb planters take the place of a chandelier and add visual interest.

An adorable cottage chicken coop also finds a place in the Gaines garden. Joanna placed the coop near the raised beds to help protect her vegetables—chickens eat bugs, keeping these pests away from the produce. A garden bench lines a length of the fence, providing a place to sit or display potted plants.

