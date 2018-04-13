Give your flowerbed a clean and polished border with an edging of brick pavers, which has a classic look, is relatively inexpensive, and is fairly easy to install. But edging does more than simply decorate. It also keeps mulch in place, saves trimming and weeding time along a border, and blocks your lawn from invading your flowerbed. This design also makes it simple to mow along the curve—the wheel of the mower will glide along the lower bricks.