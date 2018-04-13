Curved Brick Garden Border

Boost your curb appeal with this on-the-cheap edging for your garden bed. This easy landscaping project can be installed it in a weekend.

By Holly D'Anna
April 13, 2018

Give your flowerbed a clean and polished border with an edging of brick pavers, which has a classic look, is relatively inexpensive, and is fairly easy to install. But edging does more than simply decorate. It also keeps mulch in place, saves trimming and weeding time along a border, and blocks your lawn from invading your flowerbed. This design also makes it simple to mow along the curve—the wheel of the mower will glide along the lower bricks.

  • Working time 4 hrs
  • Start to finish 2 days
  • Difficulty Kind of Easy
  • Involves Planting, Digging
What you need

Tools
Materials
How to do it

Step 1

Sketch It Out

Sketch a plan of what you want your flowerbed to look like. Try to keep everything in the sketch to scale to ensure accurate measurements. To get a better picture of your plan, include a detailed landscaping layout of which plants will go where.

Step 2

Make an Outline

Use a garden hose to lay out a gently curved outline for your flowerbed, according to your sketched plan. Mark your line with spray paint, flour, or sand. If you are drawing the outline the day before you plan to install the border, use spray paint to ensure the line won't be disturbed by water or pets.

Step 3

Dig a Trench

Following your line, dig a trench slightly deeper than the height of your bricks when they are lying flat (usually about 3-4 inches). Loosen soil, then make clean cuts, using a digging fork or a bed-edging tool (designed with a sharp, curved blade specifically for this task). Scoop out the excess soil and grass.

Step 4

Install Outer Layer

Install the outer layer of brick edging. Following the curved outline, dig a shallow trench so the flat-laid bricks will rest just above the existing soil. Position your bricks end to end, pushing them tightly together to discourage grass from growing in the cracks.

Step 5

Install Inner Layer

Add a vertical line of bricks inside the first row. As with the outer layer, push the bricks close together to prevent grass from growing between. Take a step back and look at the border a few times throughout the process to make sure the bricks are level—adjust trench depth as needed.

Step 6

Plant and Add Mulch

Plant landscaping plants inside the new border and add extra soil as needed. Layer mulch around plantings and fill up to the brick line. Adding mulch will help keep the dirt inside the border in the case of heavy rain.

