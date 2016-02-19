Best Silver Leaf Plants for Your Garden

One of the finest silver leaf plants for shade is 'Jack Frost' Brunnera, a stunner with sky-blue flowers in spring and glorious heart-shape, silver foliage with narrow green veins and edges. Silver is particularly effective in the shade where it helps brighten dim corners.

Name: Brunnera macrophylla 'Jack Frost'

Growing Conditions: Part shade and moist, well-drained soil rich in organic matter

Size: Up to 18 inches tall and wide

Zones: 3-8

Buy It: 'Jack Frost' Brunnera ($30, Amazon)