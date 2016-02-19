9 Plants with Colorful Leaves That Can Outshine Flowers
Caladium
Available in countless shapes and colors, caladiums are a top pick for shady garden beds or containers. Their bold, tropical foliage looks terrific from early summer until frost. Caladiums grow from tubers planted just underneath the surface of the soil.
Light: Can tolerate part sun, shade, or full sun.
Water: Plant in well-drained, evenly moist soil.
Size: Standard caladium varieties grow 18-24 inches tall; dwarfs grow about 12 inches tall.
Zones: 9-10
Caladiums in the Garden
For the best effect, always plant caladiums in clumps or drifts. They'll look fuller and add more color, plus they'll help support each other in high winds. Here, a mixed group of pink, white, and green caladiums is paired with another shade lover, browallia ‘Endless Illumination’.
Canna
The brilliant, oversize leaves of cannas look bold and beautiful no matter where you plant them. These tropical beauties are available with green, bronze, black, variegated, or striped foliage. As a bonus, they also develop flowers in red, pink, orange, yellow, or bicolor. Start them from rhizomes planted directly in your garden after frost danger has passed.
Light: Full sun or part sun.
Water: Keep soil consistently moist.
Size: Up to six feet tall wide.
Zones: 7-10
Cannas in the Garden
As versatile as they are beautiful, cannas are one of the best plants to use if you need to screen a view or provide quick privacy. Aside from their towering height, cannas large, paddle-shape leaves will block any view. Here, a clump of Tropicanna canna edges an asphalt driveway. Dwarf cannas, which grow two to four feet tall, are a good choice for smaller lots.
Coleus
Once only a shade plant, new varieties of coleus have been developed to grow as well in the sun as they do in the shade. Coleus comes in a mind-boggling array of solid and mixed colors like purple, red, orange, pink, and yellow. Almost foolproof, coleus is a snap to grow, but they can get thirsty and need a little extra water during dry spells.
Light: Shade, part sun, or full sun.
Water: Keep the soil consistently moist, especially during periods of drought.
Size: Most varieties grow between 18 and 30 inches tall, but some can reach up to three feet.
Zones: 2-11
Coleus in the Garden
A versatile landscape plant, coleus works as well in beds and borders as it does in pots and planters. Just read the label before you buy to make sure you’re getting the right variety for your light conditions. Some varieties still grow best in the shade, while others can handle both sun and shade. Coleus partners well with other colorful plants like creeping Jenny.
Buy It: Proven Winners Wicked Witch Coleus, $29.74, The Home Depot
Hosta
These shade-loving perennials will brighten even the dreariest spot with their pretty foliage. Depending on the variety, hostas can produce blue, chartreuse, emerald green, and variegated leaves. Arching spikes of pink, lavender, or white flowers are a bonus burst of color in summer.
Light: Shade, part sun, or full sun.
Water: Water deeply once a week, especially during dry spells.
Size: Can vary from four-inch-tall miniatures to four-foot-tall giants.
Zones: 3-9
Hostas in the Garden
When planning your landscape, take advantage of hosta foliage in shady spots. Here, a narrow ribbon of hosta ‘Halcyon’ is used to create a “river” of color in an all-green shade garden. Another option is to plant hostas with broad, white-lined leaves along a garden walkway to act as living path lights. Or, mimic the sun peeking through the trees by scattering clumps of sunny, chartreuse hostas in your shade garden.
Heuchera
Often called coralbells, heuchera makes a brilliant addition to any garden. These tough, low-growing perennials produce finely cut leaves in a gorgeous assortment of chartreuse, purple, red, bronze, green, silver. Its colorful foliage can also be speckled, splotched, or veined. Spikes of small pink, red, or white bell-shape flowers are an extra treat.
Light: Shade, part sun, or full sun.
Water: Plant in well-drained soil.
Size: Up to three feet tall.
Zones: 3-9
Heuchera in the Garden
The colorful foliage and low-growing leaves of heuchera make it an ideal choice for the front of a flower border or a walkway edge. But these eye-catching plants will look just as pretty in a container paired with annual flowers or other perennials. Since it's relatively cold-tolerant, heuchera is also a good choice for early spring or fall containers.
Smoke Tree
Named for its feathery summer flowers, smoke tree, Cotinus coggygria, is prized for its large, gorgeous blue-green or purple foliage that turns red, orange, or yellow in the fall. You can also find varieties with lime green leaves that turn deep, rich red and orange in autumn. This small tree can easily be pruned into a shorter, shrub form.
Light: Full sun or part sun.
Water: Can tolerate drought once mature, but need regular watering while it's still growing.
Size: Up to 15 feet tall.
Zones: 5-8
Smoke Tree in the Garden
To keep your smoke tree in top form, prune it regularly to keep it compact. Left to its own devices, smoke tree can become tall and scraggly. Frequent pruning will also encourage the production of fresh, colorful leaves. Here, 'Royal Purple' smoke tree looks terrific pruned to the same height as a Double Knock Out rose.
Ninebark
Dark purple, almost-black foliage makes ninebark a must-have shrub for your garden. This easy-care plant is as tough as it is beautiful, standing up to heat, drought, and winter cold. It also has few insect or disease problems. In midsummer the plants develop ball-like heads of purplish-white flowers. There are also varieties with chartreuse, bronze, or green leaves.
Light: Full sun.
Water: Can handle both periods of drought and wet, poorly-drained soil.
Size: Up to eight feet tall.
Zones: 3-7
Ninebark in the Garden
Ninebark varieties can vary quite a bit in height and width so check the plant label before you buy one. Smaller forms are ideal for large pots and planters, while standard-size plants are best used as a specimen on a front lawn or in a hedge. Also, be sure to give ninebark plenty of room to spread its graceful arching branches. In this shrub border, 'Summer Wine' ninebark shows off its pretty foliage and flowers.
Sumac
A domesticated form of our native sumac, 'Tiger Eyes' is a beautiful addition to any landscape. As it grows, these plants develop chartreuse foliage that gradually turns to bright yellow as it matures. The tree's rosy-pink stems add color year-round, even after dropping its leaves for the winter.
Light: Full sun or part shade.
Water: Plant in well-drained soil.
Size: Up to six feet tall.
Zones: 4-8
Sumac in the Garden
'Tiger Eyes' sumac might look like a tender tropical, but it’s actually a hardy tree that will tolerate poor soil and dry conditions. In this front border, it’s paired with other low-maintenance plants such as bearded iris, ninebark, heuchera, coreopsis, and baptisia.
Hyacinth Bean Vine
For almost instant color you can’t beat hyacinth bean vine (Dolichos lablab). This annual vine grows quickly from seed sown directly in the garden after frost danger has passed. The vine forms a wall of dark purple foliage that’s topped with purple seedpods and pink-purple flowers.
Light: Full sun.
Water: Keep the soil evenly moist.
Size: Up to 15 feet.
Zones: 10-11
Hyacinth Bean Vine in the Garden
Because it's a vigorous vine, hyacinth bean vine requires a sturdy fence or trellis to grow on. Sow the seeds about six inches away from the base of the support and stand back. It won't be long before the entire structure is awash in purple. The vines produce beans that can be toxic unless they're prepared properly, so to be safe, only use hyacinth bean vine as an ornamental plant.
Buy It: Purple Hyacinth Bean Vine Seeds, $2.99, Renee's Garden