9 Plants with Colorful Leaves That Can Outshine Flowers

The brilliant, oversize leaves of cannas look bold and beautiful no matter where you plant them. These tropical beauties are available with green, bronze, black, variegated, or striped foliage. As a bonus, they also develop flowers in red, pink, orange, yellow, or bicolor. Start them from rhizomes planted directly in your garden after frost danger has passed.

Light: Full sun or part sun.

Water: Keep soil consistently moist.

Size: Up to six feet tall wide.

Zones: 7-10