20 of the Most Stunning Blue Flowers You'll Love Growing in Your Garden

A big, sky blue hydrangea flower is absolutely breathtaking. Get your bigleaf hydrangeas to turn clear, sky blue by increasing the acidity of the soil. Adding soil sulfur is one way to do this. Bigleaf hydrangeas typically flower on last-year's growth, so if you need to prune them, do so right after they finish flowering. And look for newer varieties such as Endless Summer, which produce flowers on both new and old growth.

Name: Hydrangea macrophylla selections

Growing Conditions: Morning sun and afternoon shade in moist, well-drained soil that's rich in organic matter. Don't let bigleaf hydrangeas get too dry.

Size: To 7 feet tall and wide, depending on variety

Zones: 4-9, depending on the variety

Grow it with: Blue bigleaf hydrangeas look stunning when paired with white-flowering varieties such as 'Annabelle' hydrangea or oakleaf hydrangea.

