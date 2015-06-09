20 of the Most Stunning Blue Flowers You'll Love Growing in Your Garden
Blue Hydrangea
A big, sky blue hydrangea flower is absolutely breathtaking. Get your bigleaf hydrangeas to turn clear, sky blue by increasing the acidity of the soil. Adding soil sulfur is one way to do this. Bigleaf hydrangeas typically flower on last-year's growth, so if you need to prune them, do so right after they finish flowering. And look for newer varieties such as Endless Summer, which produce flowers on both new and old growth.
Name: Hydrangea macrophylla selections
Growing Conditions: Morning sun and afternoon shade in moist, well-drained soil that's rich in organic matter. Don't let bigleaf hydrangeas get too dry.
Size: To 7 feet tall and wide, depending on variety
Zones: 4-9, depending on the variety
Grow it with: Blue bigleaf hydrangeas look stunning when paired with white-flowering varieties such as 'Annabelle' hydrangea or oakleaf hydrangea.
Buy It: Blue Hydrangea ($13, Etsy)
Perennial Geranium
There are plenty of perennials that offer blue flowers, but 'Rozanne' perennial geranium is one of the best. This long-blooming plant flowers from June to frost, producing a nearly endless supply of violet-blue flowers.
Plant Name: Geranium 'Rozanne'
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade in moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 2 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Zones: 4-8
Plant it with: Because the geranium starts flowering in early summer, pair it with spring-blooming bulbs such as grape hyacinth, crocus, and white daffodils to add color before this perennial gets going.
Buy It: Rozanne Everblooming Geranium ($38, Breck's)
Delphinium
Delphiniums offer some of the truest-blue flowers in the garden. Though perennial, these plants tend to be short-lived and don't do well in heat and humidity so sometimes they are treated like annuals. Stake taller delphinium varieties to keep their flower spikes from toppling over in the wind. Grow them in soil that's rich in organic matter and provide a balanced fertilizer to encourage the best blue blooms.
Plant Name: Delphinium selections
Growing Conditions: Full sun to part shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 6 feet tall and 1 foot wide, depending on type
Zones: 3-7, depending on type
Grow it with: Blue-flowering dwarf delphiniums such as 'Butterfly Blue' or 'Summer Nights' look fantastic with the yellow blooms of Coreopsis 'Moonbeam' or 'Fanfare' blanket flower.
Buy It: Delphinium Diamonds Blue ($8, Walmart)
Heart-leaf Brunnera
A gorgeous but underused shade plant, brunnera (which also goes by the common name Siberian bugloss) produces sprays of tiny, pale blue, spring flowers that resemble forget-me-nots. Add to the color show by choosing a variegated selection, such as 'Jack Frost', 'Silver Heart', or 'King's Ransom' (shown here), which have silver splashed leaves.
Plant Name: Brunnera macrophylla
Growing Conditions: Shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 2 feet tall and wide
Zones: 3-7
Plant it with: The springtime flowers look fantastic paired with white or yellow daffodils or with silvery Japanese painted fern.
Buy It: Silver Heart Siberian Bugloss ($33, Breck's)
Grape Hyacinth
A small but beautiful spring-flowering bulb, grape hyacinth produces clusters of blue flowers in midspring. Look around and you can also find varieties that bear purple, white, or yellow flowers, too.
Plant Name: Muscari selections
Growing Conditions: Sun or shade in well-drained soil
Size: To 8 inches tall and 3 inches wide
Zones: 4-8
Plant it with: Yellow daffodils are a classic choice, but you can extend the season by planting them with late-spring-blooming perennials such as columbine that keep the color show going after grape hyacinth has faded.
Buy It: Grape Hyacinth Muscari Armeniacum Blue Seeds ($3, Etsy)
Clematis
Clematis bloom in a range of color, but the true blue-flowering varieties, such as 'Crystal Fountain', 'Ice Blue', or 'Arabella' are among the most charming. Grow these vines on a trellis or in a small tree or large shrub.
Plant Name: Clematis selections
Growing Conditions: Full sun and moist, well-drained soil
Size: Most clematis climb to about 12 feet, but some can reach more than 25 feet.
Zones: 3-9, depending on type
Grow it with: A classic way to grow clematis is to combine them with climbing roses. Create contrast by planting a blue-flowering clematis with yellow rose such as 'Graham Thomas Climbing' or a white type such as 'Climbing Iceberg'.
Buy It: Live Plant Clematis ($15, Walmart)
Bluestar
Bluestar, as you might guess, is a perfect pick for blue flowers. A great plant you've probably never heard of, bluestar deserves a lot more attention in the garden. It produces clusters of clear blue flowers in late spring. It's also heat, drought, deer, and rabbit resistant. Plus, the foliage turns a beautiful shade of yellow at the end of the season.
Plant Name: Amsonia tabernaemontana
Growing Conditions: Full sun or part shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 2 feet tall and wide
Zones: 3-9
Plant it with: Columbines are perfect companions for bluestar. Create a harmonious color scheme by planting blue- or white-flowering columbines; create contrast with yellow varieties.
Buy It: Bluestar ($17, Bluestone Perennials)
Lead Plant
Lead plant is an aggressively spreading ground cover that puts on a show at the end of the season with its sky blue flowers and rich red fall foliage.
Here's a hint: Lead plant grows more slowly in shade, but still blooms well.
Plant Name: Ceratostigma plumbaginoides
Growing Conditions: Sun or shade and well-drained soil
Size: To 1 foot tall and 2 feet wide
Zones: 5-9
Plant it with: Create a bold, end-of-the-season display by pairing blue-flowering lead plant with yellow chrysanthemums or white asters.
Buy It: Lead Plant ($23, Etsy)
Bellflower
Bellflowers are charming plants often used in cottage gardens. Most have starry or bell-shaped flowers in blue, violet, pink, or white. Many of the longer-stemmed varieties are great cut flowers. Dwarf types, such as the 'Pearl Deep Blue' are good groundcovers.
Plant Name: Campanula selections
Growing Conditions: Full sun or part shade and moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide, depending on type
Zones: 3-9, depending on type
Plant it with: Bellflowers are prefect companions for blue pincushion flowers (Scabiosa). Bonus: Both are great for cutting!
Buy It: Campanula Carpatica Blue Clips Bellflower ($10, Etsy)
Salvia
Salvia varieties have become garden champions for their heat and drought resistance, as well as the fact that even hungry deer and bunnies tend to leave them alone.
For true blue flowers, look for Salvia azurea or S. patens (shown here). Other types, such as 'May Night' or 'Blue Mound' are more violet blue.
Plant Name: Salvia selections
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 5 feet tall and wide, depending on type
Zones: 3-9, depending on type
Grow it with: Blue salvias look wonderful with penstemon varieties, which are also heat and drought resistant.
Buy It: Salvia Salvatore Blue ($8, Walmart)
Balloon Flower
An easy-to-grow perennial, balloon flower offers puffy, balloon-shape buds that open to beautiful blue, pink, or white star-shaped blooms for several weeks in summer.
Plant Name: Platycodon grandiflorus
Plant Name: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 2 feet tall and 1 foot wide
Zones: 4-9
Grow it with: The lilac-pink flowers of 'Appleblossom' yarrow (Achillea) or gaura are a perfect complement to blue balloon flowers.
Buy It: Platycodon Pop Star ($8, Walmart)
Aster
Asters are one of the last plants to bloom in many gardens. Enjoy their red, purple, pink, white, or blue flowers in the garden or as long-lasting cut flowers.
Plant Name: Aster selections
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: To 5 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Zones: 3-9, depending on type
Plant it with: Goldenrod and mums are two perfect partners for blue asters.
Buy It: Aster Wood's Blue ($15, Bluestone Perennials)
Morning Glory
Loved by generations of gardeners, morning glory vines come in varieties that offer saucer-shape sky blue flowers. Other varieties bear blooms in bright pink, bold red, purple, white, and even bicolors such as the blue-and-white 'Flying Saucers' variety shown here. This vigorous annual vine is easy to grow from seed and can self-seed prolifically in situations where it's happy.
Plant Name: Ipomoea tricolor
Growing Conditions: Full sun and well-drained soil
Size: Climbs to 12 feet tall or more
Zones: Annual
Buy It: Morning Glory Blue Picotee Seeds ($4, Etsy)