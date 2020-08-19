3 Adorable Birdhouses You'll Want to Hang in Your Yard Right Now
Give your feathered friends a safe place to build nests with these cute, highly rated houses.
Roll out the welcome mat for winged visitors by hanging a birdhouse or two in your yard. Many birds that don't head south for the winter start looking for shelter at the end of the summer, so now is the perfect time to hang up a house for them. Try these top-rated birdhouses available on Amazon, which would make a cute addition to your yard while also giving your local wildlife a cozy place to build a nest. Look for a somewhat protected spot to hang your new birdhouse, both to help it last for years and to give your avian tenants a more hospitable perch; try hanging one from the branches of a large tree, or at the edge of your porch.
1. Handpainted Birdhouse
Made of wood and metal, this handpainted birdhouse (6.5 x 5.5 x 12 inches) will make a welcoming home for any birds passing through your yard. The metal pieces used for the roof help strengthen the house and make it more resistant to rain, protecting the wooden house underneath. The top of the house has a metal ring attached for easy hanging, and a back panel slides away for quick seasonal cleaning. Glitzhome has plenty of similar sturdy designs on Amazon, so you're sure to find a birdhouse that works for your yard.
Buy It: Glitzhome Handpainted Birdhouse, ($26, Amazon)
2. Handmade Cottage Birdhouse
If you believe that the birds in your garden deserve the best, set up this beautiful light blue house (7.25 x 10.75 x 10.25 inches) for them. As far as birdhouses go, this one's really more of a mansion; it has detailed windows that help provide ventilation, fenced-in "porches," and even a tiny chimney on top to make it look just like a real house. Cedar shingles help protect the house from the weather, and a back panel slides away for easy cleaning. You could hang this house from a tree, or mount it on a stake in your backyard for ideal birdwatching.
Buy It: Cottage Birdhouse, ($75, Amazon)
3. Ceramic House for Small Birds
The perfect size for small birds such as chickadees to shelter in, this sweet little ceramic birdhouse (7.25 x 7.25 x 6.25 inches) can withstand rain and snow. It comes in three colors (bright red, teal, and yellow) so you can choose the one that will best fit the color scheme in your garden. There’s also a cleaning hole in the bottom of the house with a rubber plug, making it super easy to clear out any leftover twigs and debris at the end of the season.
Buy It: Ceramic Birdhouse, ($28, Amazon)
