3 Adorable Birdhouses You'll Want to Hang in Your Yard Right Now

Roll out the welcome mat for winged visitors by hanging a birdhouse or two in your yard. Many birds that don't head south for the winter start looking for shelter at the end of the summer, so now is the perfect time to hang up a house for them. Try these top-rated birdhouses available on Amazon, which would make a cute addition to your yard while also giving your local wildlife a cozy place to build a nest. Look for a somewhat protected spot to hang your new birdhouse, both to help it last for years and to give your avian tenants a more hospitable perch; try hanging one from the branches of a large tree, or at the edge of your porch.

1. Handpainted Birdhouse

Made of wood and metal, this handpainted birdhouse (6.5 x 5.5 x 12 inches) will make a welcoming home for any birds passing through your yard. The metal pieces used for the roof help strengthen the house and make it more resistant to rain, protecting the wooden house underneath. The top of the house has a metal ring attached for easy hanging, and a back panel slides away for quick seasonal cleaning. Glitzhome has plenty of similar sturdy designs on Amazon, so you're sure to find a birdhouse that works for your yard.

2. Handmade Cottage Birdhouse

If you believe that the birds in your garden deserve the best, set up this beautiful light blue house (7.25 x 10.75 x 10.25 inches) for them. As far as birdhouses go, this one's really more of a mansion; it has detailed windows that help provide ventilation, fenced-in "porches," and even a tiny chimney on top to make it look just like a real house. Cedar shingles help protect the house from the weather, and a back panel slides away for easy cleaning. You could hang this house from a tree, or mount it on a stake in your backyard for ideal birdwatching.

3. Ceramic House for Small Birds