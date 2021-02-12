Make Your Landscape Look Luxe with These 9 Outdoor Planters Under $100
Elevate your container garden game with these affordable and stylish pots.
After a long winter, we'll be rewarded with spring in just a few weeks, and then it'll be time to set out your potted plants. To go along with your gorgeous greenery and colorful flowers, you'll want to have containers that are just as beautiful as your plants. Walmart has an exciting selection of outdoor planters (along with indoor versions, too) in different styles, sizes, and price points. Plus, many of them are top-rated with rave reviews from customers, so you know you're getting a quality product. Here are nine outdoor planters that you can have shipped right to your front door so you'll be ready to glam up your deck, porch, or patio when warmer weather arrives at last.
If you often forget to water your plants, you need this self-watering planter. Just refill the reservoir once in a while and the system gives your plants the exact amount of water they need. (There's an indicator when you need to refill.) The wicker planter comes in a light brown shade and measures 14 inches in diameter (a 16-inch size is available as well). One five-star reviewer "loves it" and only wishes they bought another.
Buy It: Curved Oval Wicker Smart Planter ($43)
This white ceramic planter has a delicately etched pattern all around, a drainage hole at the bottom, and comes with a bamboo wood stand. The container is 11 inches in diameter and about 8 inches deep (it's 16 inches tall on the stand). It works both outdoors and inside, in case you have a houseplant in mind for it. The item has dozens of five-star reviews and one person writes that it "looks like planters that are double the price."
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Kennewick Planter with Stand ($33)
Your plants with colorful foliage will pop against this bright white planter. Made of lightweight polypropylene, it's actually designed to stash a plain container inside it, rather than directly fill with potting soil. It measures about 15 inches on all sides, and features a raised lattice pattern.
Buy It: Pure Garden Plant Pot Holder ($18, originally $26)
This elegant planter is super versatile. It has a 10-gallon soil capacity for larger plants, or you can use it to display an already potted plant. If you plant directly in it, this planter features a self-watering tray that helps keep your greenery hydrated. It's made of polyethylene and measures 32 inches tall and about 16 inches across. One five-star buyer described the planter as "lightweight yet sturdy! Love the look this brings to my porch!"
Buy It: Mayne Nantucket Tall Planter (from $84, originally $121)
If you're worried about the elements wearing down your containers quickly, you'll love this super durable square planter. It's made of textured concrete that blends in to almost any style, and particularly enhances a gray color scheme. It's about 11 inches tall and wide, perfect for growing a few brightly colored annuals.
Buy It: Noble House Camden Outdoor Planter ($36)
A garden trellis is the perfect way to show off your flowering vines and this planter box has one built right in (plus, it currently has a deep discount of $190). The solid wood planter is weather-resistant and has a drainage hole to ensure your plant's roots don't rot. The planting space measures 25 inches by 11 inches, and the trellis stands 48 inches tall.
Buy It: Wood Planter Box with Trellis ($80, originally $270)
This set of unusual planters features a raised wavy design and are made of durable fiberclay with a drainage hole at the bottom. The larger one is 20 inches tall and 12 inches in diameter; the smaller version is 18 inches tall and 10 inches in diameter. Their narrow design is perfect for showcasing bold, upright foliage plants such as ornamental grasses or New Zealand flax. One pleased five-star buyer notes that they're "gorgeous and sturdy. Worth every penny."
Buy It: Luxen Home Tall White Finish Planters ($84 for 2)
This bowl planter instantly adds a contemporary touch to your space. It comes in two sizes, 24 inches and 32 inches, and three colors: black, brown, and charcoal with a grooved finish. It's made of polyethylene that's treated with UV inhibitors to prevent color fading. It's perfect for displaying a collection of succulents.
Buy It: Veradek Round Planter (from $40, originally from $60)
Planters don't have to be neutral-colored to blend into the background. Instead they can serve as an eye-catching focal point when they are brightly colored like this vivid blue pot, which is further enhanced with a wavy design and shiny finish. This planter measures 12 inches in diameter, stands 21 inches tall on a stand with three thin black legs, and has a drainage hole. One five-star reviewer writes that "the ceramic is beautiful and the stand has great mid-century styling."
Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Marina Ceramic Pot with Stand ($35)
