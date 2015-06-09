Looking for an easy way to arrange plants in a window box? Select three different varieties—here, coleus for height, begonias for color, and ivy for length—and place one along the back, the second in the middle, and the third on the edge.

A. Wax begonia (Begonia ‘Prelude Pink’) — 3

B. Coleus (Solenstromum ‘Dappled Apple’) — 2

C. Ivy (Hedera helix ‘Eva’) — 2