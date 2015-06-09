Make This Trellis Vertical Container Garden
Make a large trellis to showcase hanging plants. This DIY container garden can be customized to fit into any garden.
If you have a side yard that feels unusable for gardening, this is the project for you. Try thinking up. With a vertical container garden, you can grow numerous types of plants without taking up too much space. Making it yourself only sweetens the deal; you can design it, assemble it, and paint it to fit your space and style perfectly. Follow these instructions to construct a simple (yet effective) vertical planter stand you'll be excited to show off.
Supplies Required
- 1x1 lumber
- Circle saw
- Paintbrush
- Exterior paint
- Exterior polyurethane
- S hooks
- Drill
- 3/4-inch wood screws
- Metal buckets with handles
Step 1: Prepare Grid
This vertical planter looks like a supersize tic-tac-toe grid. Pots hung from S hooks fill each space. Start with 1-inch dimensional lumber cut to eight 4-foot lengths. Prime and paint pieces with exterior paint; coat with exterior polyurethane for extra protection.
Step 2: Assemble Grid
S hooks don't hook over the boards easily, so slide three hooks onto three of the horizontal boards and position them before connecting the frame pieces. Lay out the grid in tic-tac-toe fashion, leaving about 3 inches of overhang on each end. From the back, screw all the overlapping joints together with two small screws (using two screws keeps the frame from shifting off square).
Step 3: Plant Buckets and Hang
We painted our buckets with bands of bright colors. Be sure to use exterior paint for the buckets as well so the paint job lasts longer. If there are no drainage holes, drill some into the bottom of the bucket or line the bottom of the bucket with gravel to help with drainage. Fill petite buckets with potting soil and plants. Then, hang the buckets by the handles on the hooks.
