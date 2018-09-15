There are lots of reasons to love succulents. They're low-maintenance, come in some amazing colors and shapes, and can be planted just about anywhere—including this mini DIY vertical garden! If you haven't worked with concrete before, don't fret. It's an easy material to use and very forgiving. We'll teach you how to make your own concrete mold using materials you might already have on hand. And once you have the process down, you can make concrete wall planters in any shape you want just by changing up the base shape.

When choosing plants for your wall planter, look for types of succulents that will stay relatively small to best fill the heart shape. We used various types of Echeveria, Dischidia, and Haworthia cooperi, along with other succulents found at our local garden center to create a multi-textured and colorful arrangement.

The trick to creating this stunning display is to prep your succulents at least a day before you start this project—these plants need a little time to develop scabs where the stems are cut. To prepare, simply remove succulent plants from their pots and brush away any excess dirt. Clip the stems so you have a long enough piece to insert into the floral foam that will fill your concrete form.