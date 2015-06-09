10 Creative Ideas for Growing Your Own Salad Greens in Containers
Wagon Planter
Grow a movable feast! Try growing your spring greens in an old wagon. Top plants for homegrown salads such as leaf lettuce, Romaine, butterhead, and baby greens thrive in a sunny spot while the weather is cool in spring or fall. The wagon is easy to move to shady spots as summer heats up, allowing you to extend your lettuce season. Drill a few holes in the bottom of the wagon so excess water can drain away. Otherwise, too much moisture could build up and cause root rot.
Colorful Bucket Containers
A single lettuce plant can be beautiful on its own, but downright stunning when grown in a bright container. If you don't want to invest in new pots, try revamping your existing pots with new paint or stamped designs. Here, plain plastic pots of lettuce are nestled inside simple painted buckets and hung in a cool, sunny window for an extra-early start on the season. After watering, the buckets can be unclipped and emptied so the plants don't sit in a pool of moisture.
Wooden Box Planter
Be creative when choosing containers. Reuse an old fruit crate or purchase a wooden crate ($12, Michaels) to plant a few lettuces. You can even make your own crate planter, if you're up for a DIY project. When building wooden containers, start with cedar or another weather-resistant lumber. And always add drainage holes to allow excess water to drain out.
Galvanized Bucket Planter
Fill a galvanized bucket ($12, Michaels) with fresh spring greens and edible flowers for a simple but tasty work of art. Here, purple violas contrast beautifully with the patina of the bucket, while also accentuating the purple flecks on the lettuce growing with it. Plus, those pretty petals will add a splash of color to your salad bowl.
Galvanized Tub Planter
Though they're called greens, spring salad plants can be anything but. A galvanized tub ($50, Lehman's) is the perfect size for experimenting with a variety of beautiful lettuces, such as eye-catching ones with red or bronze leaves. The tub will also give your landscape a little vintage charm.
Basket Planters
A simple wire basket ($27, Wayfair) lined with burlap and a colorful bandana makes it easy to grow a whole salad in one tight spot. You could even turn it into a hanging basket to add vertical interest and maximize your growing space.
Coffee Mug Planter
Using an old coffee mug or soup bowl to grow an extra lettuce plant or two makes an adorable addition to any kitchen. Just set it in a cool, bright spot indoors to get an early start on the salad season. It's best to drill a hole in the container's bottom first or use a cracked bowl or mug so excess water can escape. Then, fill with potting soil and either sow seeds directly in your mug or bowl, or transplant already growing lettuce into it.
Kitchen Containers
For a fun spring hostess gift or a unique tabletop garden, use copper gelatin molds ($9, Etsy) to make dazzling containers for various lettuces. You can either drill drainage holes in the bottom of the containers, or keep the lettuces in smaller plastic pots that fit into the molds so they still can be used for their original purpose.