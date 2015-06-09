10 Creative Ideas for Growing Your Own Salad Greens in Containers

Using an old coffee mug or soup bowl to grow an extra lettuce plant or two makes an adorable addition to any kitchen. Just set it in a cool, bright spot indoors to get an early start on the salad season. It's best to drill a hole in the container's bottom first or use a cracked bowl or mug so excess water can escape. Then, fill with potting soil and either sow seeds directly in your mug or bowl, or transplant already growing lettuce into it.